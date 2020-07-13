The Tiger Sharks had another fantastic meet. They swam in their third and final East of the East swim meet at Glendive. The Tiger Sharks took first at the meet and brought home many top point spots.
In the 8 and under girls division Addison Steffan took home high point, 9-10. Other top performers: Madycen Sanders, 9-10 (girls); Jade Steffan and Evan Erickson tied for high point, 11-12 (boys); Ryleigh Kleinke and Ave Norby tied, 13-14 (girls); Ella Norby, 15-19 (girls) and Seth Dodds (boys).
There were many personal bests set to help swimmers qualify for the upcoming COVID classic. The COVID Classic divisional meet will be held in Sidney July 24–26. The top eight swimmers in each event will have the opportunity to compete in Sidney against the top eight swimmers from East of the West Division.
It has been a great season thus far — so good for the youth in the community to have a chance to exercise, socialize and achieve personal bests. The Tiger Sharks are truly lucky they were able to have a season. The kids have grown so much in such a short amount of time during this season.