LOOK OUT! - Richland County Patriots third baseman Hayden Conn jumps out of the way of a Billings Cardinals base runner sliding into third base Sunday at Pirtz Field in Billings. Conn made the tag and avoided injury on the play.

The Richland County Patriots American Legion Post #12 Baseball Team couldn’t keep up with the top two teams in the Eastern A this weekend in Billings. The Pats lost four games: two to the #1 ranked Billings Cardinals on Sunday; and two to the #2 ranked Billings Blue Jays on Saturday.

Richland, 3-19 in District action (5-25-1 overall,) has two games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Patriots will travel to Glendive for a doubleheader against the Blue Devils beginning at 2 pm Sunday before heading into the Eastern A District Tournament in Miles City July 20-23.



