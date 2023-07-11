The Richland County Patriots American Legion Post #12 Baseball Team couldn’t keep up with the top two teams in the Eastern A this weekend in Billings. The Pats lost four games: two to the #1 ranked Billings Cardinals on Sunday; and two to the #2 ranked Billings Blue Jays on Saturday.
Richland, 3-19 in District action (5-25-1 overall,) has two games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Patriots will travel to Glendive for a doubleheader against the Blue Devils beginning at 2 pm Sunday before heading into the Eastern A District Tournament in Miles City July 20-23.
Traveling to Billings with only two replacement players, the 11 Patriots who made the trip last weekend got in a lot of baseball action with four games played and nine different pitchers taking the mound for Richland.
Quality pitching and hitting are among the hallmarks of good baseball teams and while the Patriots have some good pitchers and hitters, they simply don’t have enough to slow down the better teams in the League. The two top-ranked Billings teams combined for 70 runs, 51 hits and only three errors all weekend. The Patriots mustered up 13 runs on 22 hits and committed eight errors in the four games.
SATURDAY GAME ONE
BLUE JAYS 11 - PATRIOTS 1
Billings jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning, adding six more in the third and two in the fourth. Richland posted its only run in the fourth inning when Hayden Conn doubled on a line drive to left field and the team's top slugger, Cooper McNally, brought him across home plate with a single on the next at-bat. Gradin Sukut garnered Richland’s only other hit, a single on a grounder to the shortstop in the top of the third inning.
Conn started on the hill for the Patriots, throwing 49 strikes on 101 pitches, with 11 runs off nine hits, seven walks and three strikeouts.
SATURDAY GAME TWO
BLUE JAYS 29 - PATRIOTS 6
Richland had a brief two-run lead to open the game but gave up 19 runs in an onslaught of 13 hits, seven walks and two hit-by-pitches in the first inning. After a quick, six-pitch three up and three down at-bat for the Pats in the top of the second inning, the Blue Jays added seven more runs off five hits, three walks and two errors to make the score 26-2 to start the third inning.
Richland put up one run in the third, two in the fourth and another in the fifth before the game ended 29-6.
The Patriots posted eight hits in the game with two each by Conn, McNally and Jarett Averett.
Patriots Manager Scotty Sturgis was forced to use four different pitchers in the game with a combined pitch count of 171 facing a total of 46 batters versus 94 total pitches and 24 batters faced for the sole Blue Jays pitcher. McNally started, throwing 17 strikes on 41 pitches with four walks and 10 runs versus 11 batters. Parker Sinks was next with 18 strikes on 43 pitches facing 10 batters. Cayden Heck came in briefly throwing seven strikes on 9 pitches against three batters. Averett finished out facing 22 batters and throwing 44 strikes on 78 pitches. Patriots’ pitchers combined for 10 walks against only two strikeouts.
SUNDAY GAME ONE
CARDINALS 13 - PATRIOTS 1
Five hits, three errors and one run - that's the tale of the tape for Richland’s first game Sunday against the top-ranked team in the Eastern A. Meanwhile the Cardinals punched 10 hits, zero errors and 13 runs. Richland managed one run in the first inning while the Cardinals kept their baserunners moving, adding runs in every inning before the game ended in the bottom of the fifth.
Hayden Conn put up one run and one hit with zero strikeouts at the plate. Braden Harris contributed one hit, one RBI and one walk.
Ryder Hansen was Richland’s starting pitcher and faced 23 batters, throwing 46 strikes on 87 pitches, yielding 12 runs on eight hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Trace Bain came in as relief and threw 10 strikes on 22 pitches facing six batters, and walking two.
SUNDAY GAME TWO
CARDINALS 15 - PATRIOTS 5
Slow starts have plagued the Patriots all season and this game - and weekend - was no different.
The visiting Patriots opened the first inning at bat with three straight outs - a ground out, and two fly outs on only 9 pitches. The hometown Cardinals put a dozen batters at the plate and posted five hits but secured eight runs with the help of two walks, one hit-by-pitch and one Patriot error off a total of 49 pitches.
For the weekend the visiting teams garnered 33 runs in the first inning against only three for Richland.
Despite the slow start, the Patriots played their best game of the weekend, scoring five runs off seven hits and forcing their opponent to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Seven Richland batters earned hits in the game and five had RBI’s. McNally paced the Pats with two runs, one hit, two RBI’s and one walk. Braden Harris added one run, one hit and one RBI.
Sukut started on the hill for the Patriots. The young lefty struggled early against the favored Cardinals, throwing 26 strikes on 49 pitches to a dozen batters, with two walks, one hit-by-pitch, one strikeout and giving up five hits and eight runs. Blake Johnson pitched the final four innings in relief, facing 24 batters, throwing 38 strikes on 68 pitches, allowing six hits and yielding seven runs with two walks, two hit-by-pitches and two strikeouts.
NEXT UP
Richland will be on the road to face the Glendive Blue Devils at 2 pm Sunday for the final doubleheader of the regular season.
The Patriots will then travel to Miles City for the four-day Montana Eastern A Legion District Tournament July 20-23. The top two teams from that tournament will qualify for the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament in Laurel July 26-30.