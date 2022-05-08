Local class C athletes had a track and field meet in Fairview this past meet that showed a lot of top ten placings. The results are as follows.
In the boy’s division, 4x100m run, Richey/Lambert’s team consisting of Tiegen Cundiff, Ryan Eggert, Grady Gonsioroski and Austin Lien placed second. The Fairview team placed third with Jace Vitt, Hunter Sharbono, Wyatt McPherson and Curt Rice running.
Richey/Lambert’s team took third place in the 4x400m relay with Cundiff, Eggert, Gonsiroski and Sage Spinner competing.
In the 100m dash, Gonsioroski took home the first place ribbon with a time of 11.76 seconds while Spinner followed closely behind placing second with a time of 12.06 seconds. Jace Vitt placed eighth with a time of 12.50 seconds.
During the 400m run, Gonsioroski placed second with a time of 25.08 seconds and Rice placed sixth with a time of 25.88 seconds.
Competing in the 400m run, Cade Tombre (Savage) placed third with a time of 56.25 seconds, Hunter Riding (Savage) placed fourth with a time of 56.27 seconds and Eggert placed eighth with a time of 59.50 seconds.
Eggert took first place in the 800m run with a time of 2:15.60 and Caesn Erickson (Savage) placed sixth with a time of 2:24.01 minutes.
During the 1600m run, Matthew Ellerton (Richey/Lambert) placed second with a time of 5:09.81, Eggert placed fourth with a time of 5:14.91 and Robbin James (Richey/Lambert) placed seventh with a time of 5:25.89 minutes.
Ellerton took the first place finish in the 3200m run with a time of 11:08.32 minutes.
In the 110m hurdles, Rice placed third with a time of 20.22 seconds and Riding placed fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 48.66 seconds.
Moving onto the field events, Sharbono placed fourth in shot put with a throw of 41’07” and Cooper Hofer (Savage) placed fifth with a throw of 41’6.5”.
In the discus competition, Hofer took home the first place ribbon with a throw of 148’01”, Sharbono placed second with a throw of 143’03” and Deacon Gackle (Fairview) placed eighth with a throw of 112’02”.
Cundiff placed third in javelin with a throw of 142’05”, Hofer placed fourth with a throw of 137’03” and Tombre placed seventh with a throw of 131’09”.
In the jumping events, Zane Pilgeram placed second in the high jump with a height of 5’08”.
During pole vault, McPherson placed third with a height of 10’00”, Caesn Erickson placed fourth with a height of 10’00”, Spinner placed fifth with a height of 9’00”, Sayer Erickson (Savage) placed sixth with a height of 9’00” and Cundiff placed eighth with a height of 8’00”.
Caesn Erickson placed third in the long jump with a distance of 18’10.25”, Pilgeram placed fourth with a distance of 18’9.25”, Cundiff placed fifth with a distance of 18’05”, Gonsioroski placed sixth with a height of 18’3.75” and Riding placed seventh with a height of 18’03”.
Wrapping up the boy’s division with the triple jump, Wyatt McPherson placed fifth with a jump of 32’8.75” and Lien placed eighth with a jump of 32’0.75”.
In the girl’s competition, Fairview’s team placed first in the 4x100m relay with Teigan Taylor, Taylor McPherson, Abby Berry and Kallee Hopes running.
Savage’s team, consisting of Faith Reed, Karley McPherson, Teah Conradsen and Cambry Conradsen placed first.
During individual events, Brooke Reuter (Savage) placed first in the 100m dash with a time of 13.02 seconds. Taylor McPherson placed fourth with a time of 13.98 seconds, Carly Buxbaum (Fairview) placed sixth with a time of 14.00 seconds and Kallee Hopes placed tenth with a time of 14.03 seconds.
Reuter took home another first place ribbon in the 200m dash with a time of 26.44 seconds, Kallee Hopes placed second with a time of 29.20 seconds, Jaylyn Klempel (Richey/Lambert) placed fourth with a time of 29.42 seconds and Taylor McPherson placed sixth with a time of 29.48 seconds.
Klempel placed first in the 400m run with a time of 1:03. She was followed closely by Taylor in second place with a time of 1:05, Berry with a time of 1:06 to earn third place, Kally Strom (Richey/Lambert) in fifth place with a time of 1:08, Teah Conradsen (Savage) in sixth place with a time of 1:09, Madison Lustig (Fairview) with a time of 1:09 to earn seventh place and Kambre Kloker (Fairview) in eighth place with a time of 1:10 minutes.
Lustig took control of the 800m run, winning with a time of 2:52. Klempel finished in third place with a time of 2:55 and Lauren Prevost (Richey/Lambert) took fourth place with a time of 3:06.
Faith Reed (Savage) placed second in the 1600m run with a time of 5:29 minutes.
Taylor took second place in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.23 seconds and placed first in the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.14 seconds.
During the field events, Scout Hopes (Fairview) placed second in the shot put with a throw of 36’4.75”, Karley McPherson (Savage) placed third with a throw of 29’10.5” and Kallee Hopes placed fourth with a throw of 29’6.5”.
Scout Hopes and Karley McPherson placed second and third in discus with throws of 96’01” and 87’1” respectively. Caitlynne Carter (Richey/Lambert) placed ninth with a throw of 70’02”.
Prevost earned tenth place in javelin with a throw of 79’11”.
During the high jump competition, Buxbaum placed second with a height of 4’06”.
Taylor earned second place in the pole vault with a vault of 10’00”, Teah Conradsen placed third with a vault of 8’06” and Kloker placed fourth with a vault of 7’00”.
Taylor McPherson placed third in the long jump with a distance of 14’03.25”, Kloker placed fourth with a vault of 14’00”, Buxbaum placed sixth with a jump of 13’05”, Berry placed seventh with a jump of 13’04” and Strom placed tenth with a distance of 12’07”.
In the triple jump competition, Reuter placed first with a jump of 33’11”. Cambry Conradsen placed second with a distance of 31’06.25”, Buxbaum placed fifth with a jump of 30’11” and Kloker placed seventh with a jump of 30’07”.
After the conclusion of this meet, class C athletes have one more chance to prove their skills before the district meet.