Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Season is over for Sidney Soccer Association’s U-19. The team finished the season with a 5 to 1 win over Red Lodge.

The state tournament was pool play, and the team faced Miles City right off the bat. The dropped game there made their chances tough for continuing on to the championship round.

The scoring went as follows:

1-1 Nathan Romo assisted by Seth Dyk

2-1 Parker Brothen

3-1 Kaden Wise assisted by Seth Dyk

4-1 Seth Dyk assisted by Jacobi Dore

5-1 Kaden Wise unassisted

The u14 are up next, playing for fourth or fifth! Wish them luck!



Tags

Load comments