The Montana women’s basketball team has been picked to finish sixth by the league’s coaches in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll that was released Wednesday morning.
The Lady Griz, under a first-year head coach and with more newcomers than returners, were picked seventh out of 11 teams in the media poll.
Idaho, with four returning starters from a team that won 22 games last season and finished second in the Big Sky behind Montana State, topped both polls.
The Vandals, who made their way to the Big Sky tournament title game last year, a game that went unplayed, collected four of 11 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll, 16 of 21 in the media poll.
The top five teams in both polls were the same, with Idaho followed by Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Montana State and Northern Colorado.
The top five teams all received at least one first-place vote in the coaches’ poll. Four teams received a first-place vote in the media poll.
Idaho State returns five starters from a team that finished third last year behind Montana State and Idaho. The Bengals had two first-place votes in both polls.
Northern Arizona has four starters back, including Khiarica Rasheed, who on Tuesday was named the Big Sky Preseason Player of the Year.
Despite losing four starters, Montana State earned first-place votes in both polls. Northern Colorado, with four returning starters, earned first-place votes in both polls as well.
The six-player preseason All-Big Sky team that was announced on Tuesday was made up of players from the teams picked in the top five.
Rasheed, who averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds last season while earning first-team all-league honors, topped the list.
Gina Marxen, also first-team All-Big Sky last season, and Beyonce Bea, a third-team All-Big Sky selection last winter as a freshman, made the team from Idaho.
Senior Dora Goles, of Idaho State, made the preseason all-league team, as did a pair of sophomores in Darian White of Montana State and Alisha Davis of Northern Colorado.
White was the Big Sky Freshman of the Year last season for a Montana State team that went 19-1 in league, 25-6 overall, and ended the year on a 17-game winning streak.
The Bobcats were set to play Idaho in last year’s Big Sky championship game in Boise before the tournament was canceled.
Montana was picked sixth in the coaches’ poll, seventh in the media poll behind sixth-place Portland State.
The Lady Griz return three upperclassman starters -- senior Madi Schoening and juniors Abby Anderson and Sophia Stiles -- but only one other player who saw the court last season.
Montana is coming off a 17-win season, its best since winning 20 games in 2015-16. The Lady Griz tied for fourth in the league standings with Northern Arizona at 12-8.
The No. 5 Lumberjacks knocked off the No. 4 Lady Griz 68-65 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament.
Montana has three players who redshirted last season and eight newcomers. Three of those are transfers, five are freshmen.
Portland State trailed Montana by a spot in the coaches’ poll. Southern Utah, Sacramento State, Eastern Washington and Weber State made up the bottom four teams in both polls.
The Big Sky Conference schedule opens with games on Thursday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 5.
Montana will host Southern Utah, which lost all five starters off an 18-win team. Idaho will host Sacramento State and Northern Arizona will travel to Eastern Washington.
Northern Colorado will play at Idaho State and Portland State will play at Weber State later in December.
The Lady Griz will open their season with a game at Utah State on Wednesday, Nov. 25, before returning home to host the Thunderbirds.