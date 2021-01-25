Even in a game where Sidney only trailed by one point after the first quarter, things just felt off.
Glasgow looked better in the first quarter and had a lot of chances to score, and Sidney turned the ball over and never got a good offense going.
Offensively, defensively, the Lady Eagles just did not play at the level that fans are used to seeing them play at. It was a very unusual game for Sidney, and a tough 51-36 loss to process after all was said and done.
In the first quarter alone, the problems that plagued Sidney throughout Saturday's senior night game were evident. Rebounding, turnovers and scoring were all either happening too much or not at all, which ended up hurting the Lady Eagles.
Sidney only trailed 12-11 after the first quarter, but some very important things came from the opening minutes.
Olivia Schoepp, Ali Merritt and Sophie Peters, three of Sidney's starters, each ended the first quarter with two fouls, putting them in a situation to play a bit safer already.
Offensively, Sidney hardly ran any set plays or had any true possessions, as the Lady Eagles turned the ball over a lot, and defensively, they gave up too many offensive rebounds to Glasgow.
Had it been for a better second quarter, things may have looked a bit different going into halftime.
Sidney only scored four points, courtesy of Taylan Hansen and Jenna Anderson (two points each), while Glasgow put up its best scoring quarter of the game (16 points).
For nearly the first six minutes of the quarter, Sidney didn't score. It wasn't until Anderson made a free throw with 2:07 left that the Lady Eagles stopped the Glasgow run.
Anderson herself got in foul trouble later in the game.
Again in the second quarter, Sidney turned the ball over and never got to really run any plays on offense.
What didn't help either were the missed free throws, as the team missed more than 10 free throws.
In the second half, Sidney was able to score more in the third and fourth quarter, but the damage had been done.
While it was a hard loss, especially for Merritt, the only senior on the team, Sidney fans can take a breath and realize that this is not the same Sidney team everyone had gotten used to this season.
What happened in the loss was very uncharacteristic of the players on the team, but the Lady Eagles can bounce back and grow and learn from the game.