Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 30-DECEMBER 5Mon, 11/30- SMS 7/8 “B” GBB @ Poplar 4:30/5:45 (bus at 2;45)

Tue, 12/1- SMS Wrestling @ Miles City Tourney 2:00 (bus at 11:00)

SMS 7 A/B GBB @ Williston 3:00/4:15 MST (bus at 1:00)

SMS 8 A/B GBB v. Williston 4:00/5:15

Thu, 12/3- SMS Wrestling @ Poplar Torney TBD (bus at TBD)

Fri, 12/4- SHS Wrestling “Eagle Invitational” all day

Sat, 12/5- SHS Wrestling “Eagle Invitational” all day

SMS Wrestling °Williston Tournament TBD (bus at TBD)

SHS Speech and Drama @ Wolf Point 9:00 (bus at 6:00 am)

SMS 7 A/B GBB v. Glendive 10:00/11:15

SMS 8 A/B GBB @ Glendive 10:00/11:15 (bus at 8:15)

WEEK OF DECEMBER 6- DECEMBER 12Tue, 12/8- SHS BBB @ Williston JVII @ WMS 5:30/Soph @ WHS 3:00/JV @ WHW 4:45/Var @ WHS 6:30 MST (bus at 1:00)

SHS GBB v. Williston 4:00/5:30/7:00

SMS 7/8 “B” GBB v. Poplar 4:00/5:15

SHS JV Wrestling @ Baker TBD (bus at TBD)

Wed, 12/9- Lifetouch Sports/Activity Picture Day

Thu, 12/10- SHS Wrestling @ Columbia Falls/Dillon TBD (bus at TBD)

SMS Wrestling @ Glendive Tourney TBD (bus at TBD)

Fri, 12/11- SHS Wrestling @ Butte Duals

SHS JV Wrestling @ Forsyth Tournament TBD (bus at TBD)

Sat, 12/12- SHS Wrestling @ Butte Duals

SHS JV Wrestling @ Forsyth

SHS Speech and Drama @ Billings Central 9:00 (bus Friday, 12/11 at 3:30)

SMS 7/8 “A” GBB v. Watford City 10:00/11:15

WEEK OF DECEMBER 13-DECEMBER 19Mon, 12/14- 7-12 Choir/Band Holiday Concert at SHS Gym 6:30

Tue, 12/15- SHS Wrestling @ Watford City 6:00 MST (bus at 3;30)

SMS Wrestling @ Glasgow TBD (bus at TBD)

6th grade Band/Choir Holiday Concert at SMS Auditorium 2:00

Thu, 12/17- SHS BBB v. Glasgow JV @ SMS 4:00/Var @ SHS 7:00

SHS GBB v. Glasgow JVII @ SMS 5:30/JV @ SHS 4:00/Var @ SHS 5:30

Fri, 12/18- SHS Wrestling @ Gillette Tourney TBD (bus Thu, 12/17 at TBD)

SHS JV Wrestling @ Dickinson Tourney TBD (bus at TBD)

SHS GBB @ Miles City 4:00/5:30/7:00 (bus at 1:00)

SHS BBB v. Miles City 3:00/4:30/6:00/7:30

Sat, 12/19- Wrestling @ Gillette

JV Wrestling @ Dickinson

SHS Speech and Drama @ Circle 9:00 (bus at 6:30 am)

Tags

Load comments