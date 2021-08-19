Fall sports are getting going with practices and, for Sidney High School golf, the first contests of the season, and as such, I want to give everyone an update on how to follow along with sports this school year.
There isn’t much of anything that is going to change, but there are multiple places and ways to stay up-to-date with sports coverage in The Sidney Herald.
For starters, look for the fall sports preview that will be coming out in our Sunday, August 29 edition.
That preview will contain schedules for local teams and will have some results from contests and thoughts from coaches on the season starting.
This is something that you will be able to hold throughout the fall, especially for the schedules so you always have them handy.
Once the season gets going, you can always get scores, updates and stories about the teams in The Sidney Herald’s regular editions every Sunday and Wednesday.
There are two other ways you can get some sports news and coverage that we are excited about doing.
Every week, a newsletter will come out on the weekends with quick news and updates, along with some extra pictures from recent contests.
These newsletters are a great way to stay up-to-date, so make sure you subscribe to them. I have been missing some recently, but they will get going again and will contain great information.
There is one final option to catch up on the latest with sports in the area, and that is with the Facebook lives we have every Friday afternoon at the Tap House.
During those live videos, we share the upcoming games, the athlete of the week and any other sports updates.
Tune in for the information and stay for the off-topic conversations we always delve into.
Sports are going to be picking up in this next week, so make sure you follow along to stay up-to-date with results and what’s happening with local sports teams.