There are some interesting and important things to know regarding what's happening with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, so here is a roundup of things to keep in mind and know about.
Paddlefish Season
This year’s Montana paddlefish seasons kicks off on May 1 with the opening of the Upper Missouri River section from Fort Benton downstream to Fort Peck Dam. Paddlefish anglers must have a white harvest tag, which is issued through a lottery system, to participate in catching and keeping a paddlefish from this section of the river. FWP mails these tags to successful applicants.
Unsuccessful paddlefish lottery applicants will be issued a snag-and-release only license for the Upper Missouri River. Others may also purchase snag-and-release tags for this fishery at FWP offices or online, even if they are not part of the lottery.
Montana has three unique paddlefish seasons, and anglers may select only one area to fish for paddlefish:
- Upper Missouri River from Fort Peck Dam to Fort Benton (white harvest tag).
- Yellowstone River and Missouri River downstream of Fort Peck Dam (yellow harvest tag).
- Fort Peck Dredge Cut archery-only season (blue harvest tag).
The paddlefish season on the Missouri River below Fort Peck Dam and in the Yellowstone River below the mouth of the Bighorn River opens May 15, and requires a yellow harvest tag. The archery fishing season for paddlefish in the Fort Peck Dredge Cuts below Fort Peck Dam opens July 1, and requires a blue harvest tag. As in the past, anglers may only select one area to fish for paddlefish in Montana. For more detailed information please refer to the 2021 Paddlefish Regulations.
All harvested paddlefish must be immediately tagged and reported within 48 hours. Reporting options include: on-site where fish were harvested (at check points like Intake Fishing Access Site or self-creeling stations along the Upper Missouri), on the phone hotline at 1-877-FWP-WILD (877-397-9453) or 406-444-0356, or online at MyFWP at fwp.mt.gov.
Migratory Bird Lessons
This spring, Montana WILD Education Center will work with a local Helena classroom to learn about several neotropical migratory birds that live and breed here in Montana during the summer months.
Students will learn about these species, their habitat requirements, migratory routes and their wintering grounds. One place that these species may winter is in southern Mexico, and more specifically in one of the most biologically diverse states in the country, Oaxaca.
Staff from Montana WILD have connected with an ornithologist in Oaxaca, named Sergio Gomez, who runs a bird-banding station. Montana WILD staff realized that Gomez was capturing and banding many of the same species that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists catch in Montana.
By comparing data from Gomez and FWP wildlife biologist Vanna Boccadori, who bands birds in the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area, the scientists noticed that there were five common species: Swainson’s thrush, Wilson’s warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, orange-crowned warbler and western tanager.
On Monday, May 3, Helena students will spend a day at Montana WILD participating in various bird lessons and activities. As a wrap-up activity, they will write letters to students in Oaxaca explaining what they have learned about the birds that travel between these places, and how they will take care of those birds and their habitats while they are here in Montana.
When these birds return to Mexico in the fall, Gomez will visit classrooms in Oaxaca to deliver similar lessons about birds and their migratory journeys. He will translate and deliver the letters from Helena students to the students in Mexico. Those students will then have an opportunity to write a response.
“The theme of this project is to think global and act local,” said Corie Rice of Montana FWP. “The hope is to teach students that bird conservation and research requires international cooperation and that our local efforts here in Montana can have a global impact.”
For more information, contact Montana WILD at 406-444-9941.
Hunting Applications
The deadline to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is Saturday, May 1; the deadline to apply for elk B, deer B and antelope is Tuesday, June 1.
All applications must be completed online or at an FWP office. Most FWP offices with license sales are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.