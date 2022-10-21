featured Varsity volleyball Eagles take down Scotties in Glasgow By Maddie Davis editor@sidneyherald.com Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sidney High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sidney Eagles varsity volleyball team defeated the Glasgow Scotties in five sets, 3-2 on Oct. 15 in Glasgow.“The Eagles team fights so hard to win, I am proud with the teamplay. They didn’t give up and the team is still improving and continues to get better with hard work,” Coach Kara Anil said.The Eagles won the first three sets with scores of:26-2425-925-22The Scotties won the last two with scores of:21-259-15 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sidney Eagles Varsity Volleyball Team Volleyball Sport Scottie Anil Fight Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Follow Maddie Davis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular East Fairview Elementary announces big changes Downtown Sidney welcomes Sidney Strength New Yellowstone Mercantile owner aims to bring it back to its original glory Sidney-raised USMMA graduate to join U.S. Coast Guard Richland County has tons to offer for the Halloween season October marks the one-year anniversary for Sidney Health Center’s Care Flight Service Two athletes lead the flock at home meet Sidney motorcyclist killed in accident in McKenzie County Athlete of the Week: Nick Engesser Birth announcement Your Social Connection