Volk leads Sidney golfers at state competition By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Oct 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago The Sidney High School golf team finished its regular season with a great finish at the Class A State Tournament on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2.Leading the team was Karly Volk, who finished her high school career with another top-10 finish at state.Volk placed seventh individually and was named an All-State golfer, meaning she was an All-State golfer all four years of high school.On the first day of the state tournament, Volk shot an 84, and on her second day, she shot an 85, rounding out her career on a good note.Emilee Iversen and Mercedes Lamb also competed at state for Sidney's girl's team, and both golfers had great finishes to their season.Iversen shot a 113 on the first day, and Lamb shot a 124. Both golfers improved their second-day scores, though, shooting a 107 and a 117, respectively.Lamb finished the state competition at 52nd individually, and Iversen finished 43rd.Tate Hazen and Logan Schumacker represented the SHS boy's team well at state too, finishing the season with great performances.Schumacker stepped up and finished 38th individually, and Hazen closed out his high school career with a finish at 50th.Hazen shot a 97 the first day but improved and shot a 90 on the second day. Schumacker shot an 88 the first day and finished with a 91 the second day.As far as team finishes go, Laurel reigned supreme on both the boy's and girl's side of the tournament.After Laurel in the boy's competition, Whitefish, host Polson, Park, Hamilton, Billings Central, Fergus and Corvallis took the other top spots, in that order.Behind Laurel in the girl's competition, Hamilton, Park, host Polson, Corvallis, Whitefish, Custer County and Billings Central finished in that order.Sidney finished the 2021 season on a good note. The golfers' performances at state are the results of a great overall season for the Eagles too.Sidney started to play some of its best golf at the end of the season, and the Eagles carried that momentum into the postseason.Seniors Karly Volk and Tate Hazen closed out their high school careers with good state performances, and while they will be missed next year, Sidney will have some good talent returning as well.