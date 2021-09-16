Coming into the fall 2021 golf season, Sidney High School senior Karly Volk was likely the most experienced golfer for the SHS golf team.
Volk has been golfing since she was four years old, and throughout her high school career, she only got better and better, culminating in a 5th place finish at state last season.
“(At) state, I really peaked with my scores. I did extremely well. You know, the pressure was a lot, but I kept it cool, and last year we played with our team so it was a lot nicer to play with our team and be able to have them calm me down. It was really nice taking fifth at state last year, it made me have more confidence in myself,” Volk said.
Now, as the postseason starts for the Eagles in less than a week’s time, Volk and the SHS golf team are hitting their stride and are expecting great things to come.
Coming off last season, both the SHS girl’s team and boy’s team lost some great senior leaders, and with that, Volk found herself being a leader for the team this year.
Having her experience and accolades, head coach Ben Berg knew from the get-go that having her presence was going to be important for Sidney.
“She leads by example. Shows up to practice every day, works hard. There’s times where kids get down on themselves and she encourages them,” Berg said.
He had nothing but compliments to give about Volk’s abilities in playing golf and being a leader.
Berg said Volk is very vocal as a leader, and if Berg isn’t standing and watching in that immediate vicinity, she acts as a fill-in coach and makes sure everyone is doing what they need to.
After invites in Billings and Laurel on Thursday, September 16 and Friday, September 17, Sidney only has the postseason left, with the Eastern A Divisional taking place September 24 at the Sidney Country Club.
One of the things Berg tells his golfers throughout the season is that the most important dates are when postseason action takes place, and during this final stretch before the postseason, the Eagles are playing their best golf.
For Volk specifically, she believes her scores have been in a good range, and at the Sidney Invite on September 10, Volk said she played extremely well.
“As far as tournament play goes, this was her best round of the year (at the Sidney Invite), and I like where she’s trending to,” Berg said.
Sidney started the season a bit slow, but the Eagles have since picked things up. Berg said this happens a lot, and his teams usually are in prime shape for the postseason.
At the start of the season, Volk said she struggled with hitting the ball straight, as it kind of tailed on her, but since then, she’s been hitting the ball better.
On top of that, Volk believes she has really improved her chipping and putting this season.
All of the experience and improvements from this season, as well as all the time she has put in since she was four, is culminating into one final push for state.
Volk believes she is playing her best golf of the season right now, and to get back to a top-five finish at state, she said she is going to have to play her best.
Does she think she will get back to that spot?
“I do, I actually think I will. I placed fourth at this tournament (Sidney Invite), and I think I’ll probably place around the same. But we’ll just hope for better,” she said.
What will it take to get back there?
“I think about the same as last year. I was in the mid-80s range. If I play lower than that, I’ll do extremely well,” she said.
Berg went a step further and put forth the utmost confidence that Volk is going to finish her high school career strong.
“She’s never shot in the 70s in a high school tournament, and I fully expect her to. I really think that’s where she’s headed to. I think it’s coming just around the corner here, and hopefully we see it next week or the following week,” Berg said.
Being Volk’s last hoorah in her high school career, she is looking to make it great. She said when the season is over and she looks back at high school, the thing she will remember the most is her team.
“Having a team with you, that's what really matters,” she said.
Volk is looking to golf in college as well, so her career may not end with her senior year of high school.
The crazy thing is, through all she has accomplished in her golf career, she may be playing a different sport in another universe.
Volk said she played volleyball and golfed in middle school, since they were in different seasons. Once she got to high school, she had to choose between the two, and a certain experience helped her choose.
“At my sister’s state, her senior year, I was watching her, and my dad started crying. So I was like, ‘You know what, he loves watching this,’ and I loved golf at the time anyway, so I was like, ‘Well, I’ll play it.’ So I decided to play golf, and I’ve loved it all throughout,” Volk said.
A few years later, Karly has now been the one getting to compete at state in front of her dad.
As for the whole team, the Eagles are in prime position to make some noise in the postseason, playing their best golf as of late.
Berg said he is excited about what his team presents for the coming weeks.
“I like the trend we’re in, and I like where we’re headed,” he said.