Christianna Wall will be making the transition from an Eagle to a Yellow Jacket as she has signed with Black Hills State University to compete in Track and Field.
Wall has been competing in track and field for seven years and found success while throwing the shot put and discus.
She tried out other sports, but found a passion for throwing and liked the “individuality of the sport,” she said.
After Wall decided that she was interested in Black Hills State University, she approached the head coach which led her to the throwing coach that took an interest in her track and field ability and offered her a scholarship.
Her favorite track memory was at the indoor meet in Williston this season where her coach, Stacy Collins, decided to put the throwers together in a relay race which didn’t end well.
In her free time, Wall likes to spend time with friends and also works full-time at the plant nursery outside of Sidney.
In the off season she is lifting weights and also does speed training to prep for the upcoming season.
Outside of track and field, she was highly involved with the band participating in Pep Band, Jazz Band and Percussion Ensemble for a year while also playing the French Horn in performance band. Currently, Wall is looking into a scholarship with the band at BHSU.
At BHSU, Wall plans to receive her degree in Exercise Science with the goal of becoming an athletic trainer, maybe even here in Sidney.
“My coaches have been a huge part of my life. A huge thank you to Mrs. Collins as she gave me my first workout routine in the seventh grade, the upperclassmen who mentored me and my parents for supporting me along the way,” she said.
Wall graduated from Sidney High School in May and will be attending BHSU in Spearfish, S.d. in the fall.