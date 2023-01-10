The Savage Warriors boys basketball team beat conference opponents Richey-Lambert Fusion and Circle Wildcats, increasing their season record to 7-0.
On Thursday, the Warriors defeated Fusion 46-44 in a tough fought battle by both teams. Warriors Sayer Erickson and Hunter Sanders led in scores, with 17 each. Cade Tombre added eight scores and Zane Pilgeram scored four.
Josh Sponheim led Fusion with 23 scores, Lane Herman had 11, Austin Lein scored eight and Tiegan Cundiff added two.
On Friday night, the Warriors beat out the Wildcats in overtime action, ending the game 50-44. Hunter Sanders led scores again with 14, followed by Pilgeram with 12. Erickson landed 11 scores, Tombre added 10, Hunter Riding added two and Connor Lyons contributed one.
The Lady Warriors split their games, beating Fusion on Thursday 31-26. Sisters Teah and Cambry Conradsen led with eight scores each, Brooke Reuter and Taylor Conradsen added seven each and Karley McPherson scored one.
For Fusion, Kiera Rains led with nine scores, Lauren Prevost added six, Jolie Klempel had four, ShaeLyn Williams added three, and Halley Mullin and Brie Mullin each added two.
The Warriors fell to the Circle Lady Wildcats Friday evening, 32-51. Cambry Conradsen put in 17 points, leading her team in scores. Reuter scored six, Teah Conradsen scored five and McPherson and Taylor Conradsen each added two.