Sayer Erickson Warriors basketball

Sayer Erickson led in scores against Fusion

 Myssie Sanders

The Savage Warriors boys basketball team beat conference opponents Richey-Lambert Fusion and Circle Wildcats, increasing their season record to 7-0. 

Teah Conradsen Warriors basketball

Teah Conradsen shoots for the Warriors

On Thursday, the Warriors defeated Fusion 46-44 in a tough fought battle by both teams. Warriors Sayer Erickson and Hunter Sanders led in scores, with 17 each. Cade Tombre added eight scores and Zane Pilgeram scored four. 



