Friday night, the Savage Warriors defeated the Plevna Cougars in their season opener, 48-0.Senior Cade Tombre dove in for the first touchdown of the game early in the first quarter.Other touchdowns:Jack Dabill, Hunter Sanders from a pass by Sayer Erickson, Zane Pilgeram ran in for three, Cade Tombre added another touchdown.Safety on a blocked punt Cade TombreErickson, Tombre, and Pilgeram all had interceptions.Fumble recoveries Sanders, Erickson.