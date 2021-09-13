The first win of the season is under the Fairview High School football team’s belt.
Not only was the Warriors 42-22 victory over Circle on Friday, September 10 the first win of the season, but it was the first conference win for Fairview.
The Homecoming game on Friday was also the conference opener, and after a tough schedule to open the season, the Warriors bounced back with a solid win over Circle.
Offense and defense were both clicking, as the Warriors scored the most in a game yet and also gave up the fewest points in a game so far.
It was clear at halftime that Fairview was on track for the win, as the Warriors were up 30-6.
A combination of that offensive attack and tough defense gave Fairview the big lead in the first half, which turned out to be enough for the win.
Fairview opened the scoring early in the game, as Kanyon Taylor found Hunter Sharbono on a pass for the first touchdown of the game with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Martin Manuel ran in the two-point try, giving Fairview an 8-0 lead right away.
Just under five minutes later, with a minute-and-a-half left in the first, Manuel extended Fairview’s lead with a 30-yard touchdown run. After the two-point try failed, Fairview led 14-0.
In the second quarter, Sharbono took care of business and scored both of Fairview’s touchdowns, but not without some help.
With 3:32 left in the first half, Sharbono scored on a 24-yard touchdown run, and with 56 seconds left in the half, he ran the ball in from 12 yards out.
Jace Vitt was a big help to Fairview’s scoring to close out the half; he caught a pass from Taylor for the two-point conversion on Sharbono’s first touchdown of the second quarter, and he intercepted a pass on the following Circle possession that set up Sharbono’s next running touchdown.
After scoring the touchdown with 56 seconds left in the half, Sharbono ran in the two-point try as well, giving Fairview its 30th point in the first half.
Circle did respond before halftime, scoring on a 58-yard touchdown pass to get on the board heading into the second half.
Circle managed to score twice more in the second half, but it wouldn’t have been enough to overcome Fairview’s 30 first-half points. On top of that, Fairview scored twice more in the second half themselves, canceling out Circle’s advances.
With the win to open the conference season, Fairview is tied with MonDak and Lodge Grass at the top of the Eastern eight-man “A” sub-conference, based on conference record.
The Warriors will have a good test this coming Friday, September 17, as the Warriors will be on the roads to face Lodge Grass.