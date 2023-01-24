featured Warriors victorious on home court vs. R&L Fusion Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Fairview's Wyatt McPherson comes close to stealing the ball from a pass to R & L Fusion's Joshua Sponheim Keri McPherson Photography Jeff Tjelde shooting for Fairview Keri McPherson Photography Kallee Hopes shooting for Fairview in front of R & L Fusion's Halley Mullin Keri McPherson Photography Macey Tjelde wins the jump ball for Fairview Keri McPherson Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Saturday, the Fairview Warriors boys and girls basketball teams hosted Richey-Lambert Fusion. The Warriors were victorious in both match-ups. The boys varsity team went 68 - 37 and the Lady Warriors went 40 - 26. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Armed Forces Linguistics Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition E-Edition 7 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Several Richland Co. sports teams moving divisions after MHSA meeting Woman sentenced to 100 years for Wetzstein murder Sidney man on the violent offender registry changes address Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward Sidney Chamber annual banquet honors five special guests, new businesses From the Superintendent's Desk Athlete of the Week: Zander Dean Glendive WWII soldier accounted for after 80 years Savage Warriors and Lady Warriors battle on the basketball court Fallon man sentenced to four years in prison for possessing child pornography Your Social Connection