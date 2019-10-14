District 1C Volleyball
Week seven results
Scobey defeated Culbertson 25-18 25-22 25-22
MonDak defeated Froid/Lake 25-23 25-14 25-21
Culbertson defeated Lustre 25-15 25-22 25-15
Froid/Lake defeated North Country 11-25 25-18 25-23 25-10
Plentywood defeated Fairview 11-25 25-18 25-23 25-10
Richey-Lambert defeated Savage 25-19 12-25 25-18 25-14
Bainville defeated Nashua/Opheim 25-10 26-24 25-11
Plentywood defeated MonDak 25-17 25-16 22-25 25-22
Scobey defeated Savage 28-26 25-18 15-25 25-16
Bainville defeated Lustre 25-16 25-14 25-20
MonDak defeated Richey-Lambert 25-14 25-22 24-26 25-23
Savage defeated Nashua/Opheim 25-17 25-15 25-14
Plentywood defeated Scobey 13-25 25-19 22-25 25-20 15-12
Weekly standings
Team/conference/overall
Plentywood 8-1 10-1
Fairview 7-1 9-1
MonDak 7-1 8-2
Scobey 7-3 8-5
Richey-Lambert 5-3 7-5
Froid/Lake 5-4 6-5
Savage 4-4 5-6
North Country 3-5 7-5
Culbertson 3-5 3-8
Bainville 2-7 2-8
Lustre 0-9 2-10
Nashua/Opheim 0-8 0-10
This week’s action
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Froid/Lake @ Bainville
Culbertson @ Richey-Lambert
Fairview @ Savage
MonDak @ Plentywood
North Country @ Nashua/Opheim
Poplar @ Scobey
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Plentywood @ Glasgow
Thursday, Oct. 17
MonDak @ Fairview
Saturday, Oct. 19
Poplar @ Culbertson
Fairview @ Wibaux
Savage @ Froid/Lake