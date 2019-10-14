District 1C Volleyball

Week seven results

Scobey defeated Culbertson 25-18 25-22 25-22       

MonDak defeated Froid/Lake 25-23 25-14 25-21

Culbertson defeated Lustre 25-15 25-22 25-15

Froid/Lake defeated North Country 11-25 25-18 25-23 25-10

Plentywood defeated Fairview 11-25 25-18 25-23 25-10

Richey-Lambert defeated Savage 25-19 12-25 25-18 25-14

Bainville defeated Nashua/Opheim 25-10 26-24 25-11

Plentywood defeated MonDak 25-17 25-16 22-25 25-22

Scobey defeated Savage 28-26 25-18 15-25 25-16

Bainville defeated Lustre 25-16 25-14 25-20

MonDak defeated Richey-Lambert 25-14 25-22 24-26 25-23

Savage defeated Nashua/Opheim 25-17 25-15 25-14

Plentywood defeated Scobey 13-25 25-19 22-25 25-20 15-12

Weekly standings

Team/conference/overall

Plentywood 8-1 10-1

Fairview 7-1 9-1

MonDak 7-1 8-2

Scobey 7-3 8-5

Richey-Lambert 5-3 7-5

Froid/Lake 5-4 6-5

Savage 4-4 5-6

North Country 3-5 7-5

Culbertson 3-5 3-8

Bainville 2-7 2-8

Lustre 0-9 2-10

Nashua/Opheim 0-8 0-10

This week’s action

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Froid/Lake @ Bainville

Culbertson @ Richey-Lambert

Fairview @ Savage

MonDak @ Plentywood

North Country @ Nashua/Opheim

Poplar @ Scobey

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Plentywood @ Glasgow

Thursday, Oct. 17

MonDak @ Fairview

Saturday, Oct. 19

Poplar @ Culbertson

Fairview @ Wibaux

Savage @ Froid/Lake

