Week six results

Fairview defeated Broadus 76-12

Circle defeated Plentywood 42-6

Lodge Grass defeated Lame Deer 2-0

Scobey defeated Ekalaka 48-14

Culbertson defeated St. Labre 46-6

Joliet defeated Forsyth 52-22

Weekly standings

A Sub-Conference

Team/conference/overall

Fairview 4-0 6-0

Circle 4-0 5-1

Plentywood 2-2 2-4

Broadus 1-3 1-5

Lodge Grass 1-3 1-4

Lame Deer has forfeited the season. Forfeits will count as a win for conference standing purposes.

“B” Sub-Conference

Team/conference/overall

Scobey 4-0 5-1

Ekalaka 2-1 4-2

Forsyth 1-2 3-3

Culbertson 1-2 2-3

St. Labre 0-3 1-5

This week’s action

Friday, Oct. 11

Circle @ Fairview7 p.m.

Plentywood @ Scobey 7 p.m.

Lodge Grass @ Broadus7 p.m.

Forsyth @ Culbertson7 p.m.

St. Labre @ Ekalaka7 p.m.

Designates a conference game

Tags

Load comments