Week six results
Fairview defeated Broadus 76-12
Circle defeated Plentywood 42-6
Lodge Grass defeated Lame Deer 2-0
Scobey defeated Ekalaka 48-14
Culbertson defeated St. Labre 46-6
Joliet defeated Forsyth 52-22
Weekly standings
A Sub-Conference
Team/conference/overall
Fairview 4-0 6-0
Circle 4-0 5-1
Plentywood 2-2 2-4
Broadus 1-3 1-5
Lodge Grass 1-3 1-4
Lame Deer has forfeited the season. Forfeits will count as a win for conference standing purposes.
“B” Sub-Conference
Team/conference/overall
Scobey 4-0 5-1
Ekalaka 2-1 4-2
Forsyth 1-2 3-3
Culbertson 1-2 2-3
St. Labre 0-3 1-5
This week’s action
Friday, Oct. 11
Circle @ Fairview7 p.m.
Plentywood @ Scobey 7 p.m.
Lodge Grass @ Broadus7 p.m.
Forsyth @ Culbertson7 p.m.
St. Labre @ Ekalaka7 p.m.
Designates a conference game