In recent weeks, Saturday mornings have been filled with basketball for younger girls in Sidney.
Dan Peters, the head coach of the Sidney High School girl's basketball team, has been hosting the Little Eagles Spring Basketball camp, with the help of some volunteers that includes some high school players.
The camp has been held multiple weeks in March so far at Central Elementary School, and there are a few weeks in April where sessions will be held also.
Each Saturday, there have been two sessions; the first sessions are for kindergarten to second grade players, and the second sessions have been for third grade to sixth grade players.
Peters has said before that he wanted to get the youth to learn the basics of the sport as early as possible, and with the camp, that is exactly what's happening.
Dribbling, shooting, passing and teamwork are some of the things that girls attending the camp are learning. All of this is to make sure that they have the basics down at a young age, that way they can grow even more as players in the future.
As is the case with any sports camp, the attendees will also get t-shirts, prizes and even snacks after the sessions.
The energy from the kids has been great at the sessions so far, and one of the best parts is that a lot of kids are getting the chance to learn the sport and get familiar with it, Peters said.