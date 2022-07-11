The Montana Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament has been a competition that hosts many fishermen and women each year. The competitors embark on Fort Peck Lake over a two-day span, totaling points each day. Those who have scored the most circuit points get to claim the first place title. This year, there were 193 teams from all over the state of Mont., N.d., Wyo. and M.N.
Here are the local results within the top 50 placings:
Whit Rush and his partner Carly Rush of Wolf Point, Mont. placed first with total points of 100, winning $15,000. Joshua Johnson (Williston, N.D.) and Cody Roland (Crosby, N.D.) earned second place with 99.50 points.
Jesse Reuter and Monica Reuter earned fifth place with a total of 98.01 points while Todd Dooley and Becky Dooley from Sidney, Mont. placed 11th, ending with 95.02 points. Chad Formanek (Froid, Mont.) and Nick Reid (Sidney, Mont.) earned 21st place with 90.05 points.
Daryl Belik (Tioga, N.D.) and James Sandbeck (Grand Forks, Minn.) ended with 88.06 points to earn 25th place, while Chad Knox (Ray, N.D.) and Brad Knox (Ray, N.d.) placed 28th with 86.57 points. Paul Huffman (Williston, N.D.) and Tyson Knodel (Glasgow, Mont.) earned 29th place with 86.07 total points.
Harlyn Olson (Richey, Mont.) and Denny Mailey (Billings, Mont.) ended the tournament with 85.57 points to earn 30th place and Mark Bujarski (Watford City, N.D.) and Carissa Gossen (Richey, Mont.) placed 31st with 85.07 points. Rick Ellingson (Williston, N.D.) and Jake Geltel (Williston, N.D.) placed 35th with 83.08 points.