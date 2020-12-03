There's a winning tradition in Fairview, across all of its sports, and that should continue when winter arrives with a new basketball season.
For the boy's basketball team at Fairview High School, a chance to repeat as champions is in front of them, and for the girl's team, a chance to bounce back after last season and make a jump in the division is at hand.
The boy's basketball team had a dominant run on its way to the state title game in the spring, before being named a Class C Co-Champion alongside Scobey.
Fairview only had two losses in the season, which the Warriors capped off with a dominant postseason run with wins over Jordan and Fort Benton to reach the title game.
There was some great senior leadership that led the team last season en route to the title, so with that talent and experience being gone, it will be missed.
However, there is still a lot of talent among the returning players that were part of that great season last year that will be back.
The only blemishes on the Warriors' record last year were two losses in an otherwise stellar record, and seeing how the team reacted after the Class C Title game was canceled, the returning players for Fairview will be hungry to get back to that point and finish the job.
When looking at the girl's team, last year's record should not define what they are capable of this year.
Fairview finished the year with a below .500 record, with some struggles against the top teams in the division, but a lot of experience will be returning for the Lady Warriors this season.
Players for the Lady Warriors, who were sophomores or juniors last year, are now juniors and seniors with more experience under their belt, and more time to improve.
Another level of the experience that some returning Lady Warriors will bring into the season is from the volleyball season that just got over with.
Volleyball and basketball are two different sports of course, but the volleyball team did the near-impossible in the Divisional Tournament to get to the State Tournament.
That kind of resiliency and drive to win can be carried over no matter the sport, and it could be the kind of tough experience that could help this team when it faces adversity this basketball season.
With about a month of time for the teams to get back to form and get ready for the season, watch for both teams to come out and show opponents what they are capable of.