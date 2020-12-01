After a successful season for its fall teams, Richey-Lambert is now gearing up for its basketball teams to get going and show what the Fusion are made of.
The head coaches of both teams talked about their teams coming into this season and what fans can expect to see from the Fusion this year.
Boy's basketball
Kara Triplett is the head coach of the boy's basketball team and is ready to get going. Here's her thoughts about the team and season.
Q: How excited are you for the season to get started soon, and how excited is the team?
A: I am really excited, and so are the guys. Although we understand the seriousness of the virus and what our country, state and communities are going through, it is frustrating to have to wait to officially get started. The guys are showing great dedication, however, by coming to open gym and participating in pre-season weight lifting. We are really looking forward to Dec. 7.
Q: Based on last season, what are you expecting from the team and how much experience is returning this year?
A: We did lose some leadership from our team to graduation last year, but in the past few years, we have worked really hard to create a program where our guys learn and compete, to include getting lots of games in at their levels during the regular season, which helps them be ready to step up and fill those spots when the next season rolls around. This season we have two all-conference players returning, along with a solid core of players, who have put lots of time in the gym in the off-season. I know we will be ready to go when we open up in January for our first games, and when we head into the post-season, our goal is always to be competing with the top teams in the conference.
Q: As the head coach, what are you most excited for with the upcoming season?
A: Like the guys, I am just excited to get into regular season mode, so we can have organized practices and get to play games on the weekends--that is the fun stuff! There seems to always be this cloud of what if?..hanging over everything since last March, and it will be great to get going and to have the opportunity to guide my team and help them to reach their potential!
Girl's basketball
Head coach Jon Barnhart is ready for the Lady Fusion to build on what they had last year and have a great season this year.
Q: How excited are you and the team to get back to the court for practices and for the upcoming season?
A: Coach Senner and I are very excited to get in the gym with these girls. We had a pretty solid year last year even though it didn't end as we wanted it. We are thankful that we are having a season with everything that is going on due to COVID.
Q: As far as the personnel goes, how many players are returning from last year, and based on last year, what are you expecting from the team for this season?
A: Personnel wise we graduated 4 seniors off of last year's team. If the same girls go out this year we will have 13 players returning, seven of them freshmen. We have a very athletic team, we should be able to get up and down the floor and push the pace in games. A few of our younger girls were able to play varsity minutes last year, but we are still a fairly young team with half of the returning players being freshmen. We have a pretty deep district talent-wise, so it will be competitive every night.
Q: With the start date for practices pushed back to Dec. 7, how do you think that will affect the team once practices get going?
A: Ideally we would be starting practice on the 19th of (November). At this point, we are just thankful that we are going to be able to get our season going. I don't think the new practice date will affect us that much. We will be able to get quite a few practices before our first game, and our girls are excited to get going. We are going to focus on the positives and make the best of it.