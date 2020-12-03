Winter sports can start practices on Monday, and the first games will not begin until January.
The Richey-Lambert boy's and girl's basketball teams are both ready to get back to work, and both teams have good talent and experience returning to the rosters this year.
Here's a first look at the schedule for the teams; keep in mind that the schedule is not final and that things are subject to change. No times have been set for the games for the Fusion, but dates are scheduled as of the most updated schedule.