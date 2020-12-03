Unlike the other winter sports, hockey has already started in Richland County, as practices have been going on for Richland Youth Hockey.
The teams are excited to get back on the ice, and despite their first games being pushed back, the practices are helping the teams be prepared.
Kelly Berndt, the head coach for the Ranger Girls 19U team, and Bryan McDowell, the head coach for the Ranger Junior Gold team, spoke about what they are expecting from each team this season.
Ranger Girls 19U
Berndt said 2020 has beena challenging year for everyone, but there is a good feeling to getting back on the ice. Here are her thoughts on the upcoming season.
Q: How excited are you to get back on the ice?
A: These girls love to play hockey, so there was at least a small sense of returning to normalcy that came with getting back on the ice and starting practice. We’re excited about the year ahead and look forward to competing.
Q: Looking at the players that will be competing this year, what kind of experience and talent are you expecting on the team?
A: We have a really good mix of returning players and players who are entering their first year on the 19U team. We will lean on the leadership and experience of our four seniors - forwards Rebecca Aldrich and Jaylen Baxter, Hadley Garsjo on defense and goalie Scout Hofer. Returning players Whitney Van Hook and Samara Hofer, and newcomer Jori Horsburgh will provide versatility and will all see time at forward and defense. Also returning is Marett Schieber on defense and forward Autumn Edd. First year forwards include Dylan Edd, Ashlynn Johnston, and Kynlee Vitt.
Q: Lastly, when you look at the other teams that you'll face this year, how competitive are you expecting the season to be?
A: I fully expect us to put a competitive team on the ice this season. We enter every season with the goal of being at the top of our league and competing for a state championship - this year is no different. I’m really happy with our practices so far and I’m excited to see how we stack up against the rest of our league.
Ranger Junior Gold
McDowell said practices were going smoothly and things were going good, until the team had to stop practices due to restrictions by the North Dakota governor. But the team is back to practicing, and it looks to have a good season.
He added that the team will pick up where they left things off from a couple weeks ago, when they had to stop practicing.
Here are McDowell's thoughts coming into the season.
Q: Looking at the team, what are you expecting to see from them this season?
A: Looking at the team this season I am very excited because we have great numbers this year and our overall skill top to bottom is very strong this season. We have a great group of returning guys with very high expectations this year and a great group of first year guys moving up that will slot in nicely on the team.
Q: Looking at the other teams you guys will play, what kind of year are you expecting competition wise?
A: This season there is a new team in the league from Minot that we don't know much about yet but overall the league this year is gonna be strong with some really good competition but I feel very good about the season. If we show up for our games this year and put the work in and keep our heads right on what we need to do then i think we will have a great season and can be one of the teams to beat this year and have a great opportunity to make a run at another championship.