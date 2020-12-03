Once the new year rolls around, the Savage High School basketball teams will be back on the court like everyone else and ready to go.
Both teams have a lot of talent returning and a lot of room to grow even more.
If you are looking to get the first hint of what the teams are expecting this year, you found the right place.
Boy's basketball
Head Coach Brady Reuter said that he has three great seniors leading the way this year, and that looking at the rest of the division, he's ready to take on everyone.
Here are his thoughts about his team and the upcoming season.
Q: Looking at the roster, what kind of talent, what kind of experience do you see?
A: Well, I lost one senior boy last year, so we're going to be able to hit the floor with probably the same talent, or even a little better just because our eighth-graders got pulled up last year, so they got some looks at junior varsity and varsity experience. That will benefit us quite a bit. The kids returning, especially the seniors, I got three senior boys (Logan Nelson, Gentry Conradsen and Sloan McPherson), I feel like their maturity level has skyrocketed, and it kind of showed in their football season.
Q: When you look at your division, who are you expecting to be the top teams this year?
A: Froid/Medicine Lake will be tough, they were last year. They've got a really good coach and program up there right now, they're looking good. All the rest of the teams, I don't really fear them at all. I think our maturity level, where we're at, the time we put in, we'll be sitting right there. We'll definitely have some off games here and there, but I just feel like it's a very open season this year.
Q: What are some things, on the court, that maybe the team wasn't the best at last year that you want to stress and emphasize this year?
A: It's our turnovers man. We had way too many turnovers, and we didn't take care of the ball when we should. If at all what I see with the maturity level and just the excitement in the air in Savage to have a good season, we'll just dig deep and do what we need to do. I think our turnovers will be down, which translates into a huge swath of points. One thing I know we're going to clean up is turnovers, that was a big issue last year. I hope to not see that this year.
At the time of this story being worked on/published, the new coach for the girl's basketball team was just hired by Savage Public Schools. Since the new coach was freshly hired and not yet available, Reuter gave a small preview about the girl's team.
He said that he thinks the girl's team might be a little smaller, so they may be able to play fast, get some quick steals here and there.
Reuter added that one thing he likes about the team, something that people may underestimate, is their basketball knowledge.
He said the players have a good eye for finding the open player, and while connecting the dots doesn't always happen, the ability to is certainly there for the team.
If the team can get firing on all cylinders, Reuter said they can be dangerous. He added that they are excited to get started, too.