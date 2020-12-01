Monday will signal the first day that winter sports in Montana can begin practices, with the first games not being played until the start of the new year.
To get a head start on what to expect from each winter activity, here's what each of the coaches said about their teams for the upcoming season.
Boy's basketball
Chad Quilling, the head coach for the boy's basketball team, is excited to get the season underway. These are his thoughts on the team and the competition in the division.
Q: Based on the returning squad for this season, how much experience is there between the players and what are you expecting from the team?
A: We are returning four players from last year that at some point in season either started or played major minutes. This group gels well together and they are all very unselfish. Most of all they play hard and enjoy the game of basketball.
Q: Overall how excited are you to get back on the court and get the season going?
A: We are all chomping at the bit to get going. We have had great numbers at our open gyms, but I know the boys are excited to get our season underway.
Q: Based on last year, what are some of the things that people should expect to see from the team, whether it be things that got better or that might change?
A: For us to be competitive this year, we have to take care of the ball, you can't turn the ball over 20-plus times a game and expect to win. We are going to be the smallest team in our conference, so rebounding will be huge for us, if we can limit opponents to one shot, it would help us be successful. If we can take good shots, be sound defensively and play as a team, I like our chances. The one thing I promise is that this group of kids will play hard every single night, what they lack in size they make up for with effort.
Girl's basketball
Head coach Dan Peters spoke about the returning talent for the Lady Eagles, and talked about how the division will be competitive and up-for-grabs for the postseason spots.
Q: First, looking at the returning players and maybe any freshmen coming up, what kind of talent and experience are you expecting to be on the team?
A: The Sidney girls basketball team lost four senior starters from last year's team, that all started almost every game the past two seasons. We have one starter returning in Senior (Ali Merrit) post, who has been a starter the past two years. The 2020-2021 season will be my third season as the Eagles head coach and in spite of the four senior starters departing, I expect to take another step forward this season, both as a team and an overall program. We have two Juniors in (Jenna Anderson) guard and (Olivia Schoepp) wing/post that have gained a lot of experience and playing time on varsity the past two years. We also have returning Juniors (Taylan Hansen) guard and (Daisy Snow) post that will be counted on to contribute this year. Sophomore wing/post (Sophie Peters) also gained valuable varsity playing experience last year. Other Sophomores that will be looked to for contributions will be (Leah Entz) guard, (Allyson Netwig) post and (Kendyl Wacha) wing. Finally, we have sophomores (Hattie Brothen), (Liz Langwald) and (Hailey Selensky) that return again this season and we look forward to seeing them contribute as well.
Q: When you look at the division that the team is in, what kind of competition are you expecting this year through conference play and up to the postseason?
A: In our Northeast Division, the team to beat again this year will be the Havre Blue Ponies. They graduated some very talented Senior players from last year's team that experienced a great deal of success in their four years together, including two State Championships. In spite of these losses, they had excellent underclassmen and have a tremendous program. I believe that between ourselves (Sidney), Glendive, Lewistown and MIles City it will be wide open for who finishes 2 through 5 in the Northeast A.
Q: What are some goals or some other expectations that you have about the team for the season?
A: Our team's overall goal every season, including this season is to work at improving every single day, whether it is a practice, a game or whatever we are doing that day. It is my expectation and my team's expectation to compete not just against our opponents and/or the other teams, but to compete against ourselves. Our team has a ceiling or a level of play that we can ultimately reach if we continue to work hard and strive for that goal every day. We want to come as close to that ceiling or level of play as well can. A big goal for our team is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season! Not playing our best basketball toward the beginning of the season or in the middle of the season, but at the end of the season when it is "tournament time."
Wrestling
Of course, it can't be winter time in Sidney without wrestling taking place, and soon enough, the three-time defending state champion Eagles will be back on the court to defend their most recent title.
Head coach Guy Melby said that the team is pretty senior heavy, so he expects some great leadership on the team. He added that the team should be very competitive this year.
With the state titles attached to the program in the last few years, continuing that success will come down to the team facing stiff competition that pushes them, Melby said.
And, of course, Melby said the team is ready to get to work, simply saying, "it's time."