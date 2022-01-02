Winter sports start back up with competition this weekend By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Jan 2, 2022 Jan 2, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jeff Tjelde (middle) drives down the lane against some Plentywood defenders during a game in December. File Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The holiday season was a nice break for everyone, but with the new year here, it’s time to get back to the action.Here’s a look at what varsity action will be starting back up to begin 2022, as winter sports continue their season.SidneyThe Sidney High School wrestling team will open 2022 action with an out-of-state dual on Thursday, January 6.Sidney will take on Dickinson on the road, and on the following two days, the Eagles will be in Bismarck for a rotary.The first home competition in 2022 will be on January 13 when the Eagles host Glasgow.The SHS basketball teams both had good starts to their season in December, and they will start play back up with road games against a tough opponent.On Friday, January 7, both teams will travel to take on Billings Central. On Saturday, January 8, the teams will face off against Laurel.The first home games of 2022 for the girl’s team will be on January 11, when the Lady Eagles host Custer County, and on January 15, both teams host Fergus.FairviewBoth Fairview High School basketball teams have played well to start the season, with the boy’s team racking up over five wins already.To resume the season after the break, the Warriors will open 2022 with road games against Poplar on Friday.The first home games for the teams will be on this Saturday, when they host Froid/Medicine Lake.SavageIn a very competitive district, both of the Savage High School basketball teams have played hard against some tough competition to begin the season.To resume play after the break, the boy’s and girl’s teams will take on Richey-Lambert at home on Saturday.The games will be good ways to kick off 2022, as both programs have done well so far this season.Richey-LambertAfter good starts to the winter, the Richey-Lambert basketball teams will begin 2022 on the road.The Fusion teams will take on Brockton this Friday in Richey to resume play, followed by the matchup with Savage on Saturday.Both Fusion teams have been competitive to start the season, and they will look to improve upon good starts beginning with this weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save