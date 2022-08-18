Roger Merrit has begun his 38th year of coaching football in the Sidney School, and he's expecting this year to be a fun year.
Q: Coach Merrit, do you have any senior leaders coming back?
A: The seniors who graduated the previous year have always been the leaders on the team, sort of “pulling” the other guys around. On the first day of practice, last year’s juniors looked around and realized it was their turn to lead. There are so many maturity level changes between 11th and 12th grade. It’s fun to see that shift. It might not happen on the first day, but shortly after the start of the season, those current seniors become good leaders, and do a lot of encouragement from the field. That is very satisfying as coaches.
Q: What are your thoughts on what to expect for the 2022 football season?
A: Last year we made it to the second round of the playoffs. I always tell the boys that if you are still playing in November, your season was good. It was a building season. We were short on seniors, but the boys did an awesome job responding. They were very coachable and worked very hard.
Q: When does the season start?
A: Our first home football game is on August 26th vs. Havre. Homecoming this year will be the week of September 26-30, culminating in a Football game against Hardin. It’s nice to have a lot of experience back on the offense & defensive lines, and watch these players find their role on the team.“
Roger Merritt is joined by assistant coaches: Chad Quilling, Ty Graves, Jayde Rice, and Kevin Clausen. They invite everyone to come out and support the SHS football team.
