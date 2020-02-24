Tot 46-50 A – Raiden Olmstead’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mckenzie Stageberg (Northeast MT Club) (Fall 0:26)
Semifinal – Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sumyt Gonzales (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:31)
1st Place Match – Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Grayson Taylor (Watford city wolves) (Fall 0:54)
Tot 46-50 B – Grayson Lopez’s place is 3rd and has scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over GRAYSON FAILING (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)
Semifinal – Ronan King (Chinook Wrestling Club) won by decision over Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match – Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sebastian Smith (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00)
Tot 54-58 – Xavier Conroy’s place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hunter Zimmerman (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 4:38)
Semifinal – Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Calex Greenough (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:33)
1st Place Match – Calvin Squires (Mustang Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-3)
Tot 64-69 – Gannon Hill’s place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 2 – Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tamara Taylor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)
Round 3 – Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Paul Groh (Circle Mat Cats) (FF)
Tot 64-69 – Tamara Taylor’s place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 – Tamara Taylor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Paul Groh (Circle Mat Cats) (FF)
Round 2 – Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tamara Taylor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28)
Tot 70-74 – Jaren McDanold’s place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 – Ash Quinton (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 16-15)
Round 2 – Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Maddox Cottingham (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:31)
Bantam 49-51 – Thomas Ostle’s place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aiden Small (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:34)
Semifinal – Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Grady Greenhaw (Watford city wolves) (Maj 15-6)
1st Place Match – Walker Kirkland (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 11-5)
Bantam 59-64 – Toby Kleinke’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Carson Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) (Dec 7-5)
Semifinal – Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Shooter Clark (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 1:37)
1st Place Match – Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mason Sorenson (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:46)
Bantam 65-71 – Eva Peterson’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bradyn McCulley (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:38)
Semifinal – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Maxton Macdonald (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Maj 10-0)
1st Place Match – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-8)
Bantam 65-71 – Noah Triana’s place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal – Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over O‘Ryan Burshia (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:44)
1st Place Match – Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 9-8)
Bantam 76-76 – Hatch Wills’s place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 – Mason Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) won by fall over Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:24)
Round 2 – Mason Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) won by decision over Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-2)
Midget 60-62 – Hazen Foss’s place is 3rd and has scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ashton Colgan (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:13)
Semifinal – Saunten Gamas (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 12-1)
3rd Place Match – Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Karter Rice (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)
Midget 65-70 – Max Kleinke’s place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bryce Evan (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:06)
Semifinal – Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Dustin Milroy (Circle Mat Cats) (Maj 11-0)
1st Place Match – Tay Morehouse (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Max Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 16-11)
Midget 79-85 – Kayson Clifton’s place is 3rd and has scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Timber Smith (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:24)
Semifinal – Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:46)
3rd Place Match – Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Danny Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 26-17)
Midget 79-85 – Kash Mullin’s place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kade Croucher (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14)
Semifinal – Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kayson Clifton (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:46)
1st Place Match – DC Flaten (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:25)
Midget 86-93 – Aaron Schmitz’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Parker Beitzinger (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Maj 17-5)
Semifinal – Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kellen Moran (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 0:18)
1st Place Match – Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Blayttn O‘Leary (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:04)
Midget 116-126 – Jeremiah Hill’s place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 – Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Taylon Hendry (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:10)
Round 2 – Chaz Kegley (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:12)
Round 3 – Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over David Genia III (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:52)
Novice 58-63 – Eli Lonski’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jeina Reum (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 1:21)
Semifinal – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Isaac Keller (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:21)
1st Place Match – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-2)
Novice 58-63 – Rylan McGahan’s place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ezekial Gourneau (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:22)
Semifinal – Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over PADEN NELSON (Circle Mat Cats) (Maj 12-3)
1st Place Match – Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Rylan McGahan (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-2)
Novice 65-71 – Carson Propp’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal – Chasyn Arneson (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by tech fall over Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 17-2)
3rd Place Match – Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kellen Hardy (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 1:03)