Jordan Darby and Kaden Wise

Sidney wrestlers Jordan Darby (left), a junior (126 pounds), and freshman Kaden Wise (103 pounds) prepare for their matches at the 2020 State Championship at MetraPark Arena in Billings.

 Photo by Travis Devlin

BILLINGS – The Sidney Eagles wrestling team arrived at MetraPark Arena in Billings for the 2020 State Championship matches. The Eagles are looking to capture a third consecutive State Championship and 11th all-time trophy. The first-round matches began Friday morning, Feb. 14, and continued through Saturday, Feb. 15. All of the State Championship results will be posted in the Sidney Herald on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

