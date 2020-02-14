BILLINGS – The Sidney Eagles wrestling team arrived at MetraPark Arena in Billings for the 2020 State Championship matches. The Eagles are looking to capture a third consecutive State Championship and 11th all-time trophy. The first-round matches began Friday morning, Feb. 14, and continued through Saturday, Feb. 15. All of the State Championship results will be posted in the Sidney Herald on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
