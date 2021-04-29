Some opportunities for wrestlers in the area to grow and get more experience is coming up this summer.
The 34th Annual Eagle Wrestling camps will be held during the middle of June, offering different levels of teachings.
From June 12 to June 14, the Little Guy Camp will be held. This includes wrestlers from the beginner level through sixth grade, and it will feature some coaches from the University of Minnesota.
Check-ins will be at Sidney High School, as is the case for all the camps.
For all three days of the Little Guy Camp, the sessions will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Technique Camp is one of the other camps that will be held, and it will last from June 14 to June 16. This camp is for wrestlers in sixth grade to wrestlers in 12th grade.
According to a flier for the camp, this camp specifically is for more advanced wrestlers. Spring graduates cannot attend this camp, and if you have a wrestler that is younger but feels they are mature enough, they can enroll. This camp’s workouts will be intensive and will prepare wrestlers for the upcoming season.
For each day of this camp, the sessions will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with two sessions per day.
The third camp being offered is the Intensive Camp, which will last from June 12 to June 17.
This camp offers a week of intensive training, and it is a great opportunity to get training with teams going to the High School Nationals in Florida.
The flier also says that wrestlers will get more matches during this week that in a regular season.
Times are to be determined for the intensive camp, but it will meet three times a day. The flier also says to report at 6 p.m. on June 12.
SHS head wrestling coach Guy Melby will be leading the camp, but there will be some great minds and talent from the University of Minnesota as well.
Brandon Eggum, the head coach at Minnesota, will be at the camps to help teach the wrestlers.
Three Minnesota wrestlers, Michael Blockus, Brayton Lee and Patrick McKee, will also be helping at the camp.
Blockus has a 22-10 record at the NCAA Championships, Lee placed fourth at the 2020 Big 10 Championships and McKee was a 2020 NCAA qualifier, according to the flier.
Inquiries and applications are to be directed to Melby, who can be reached at 406-489-2831 (cell). His email is melbs57@hotmail.com.
You can also go to sidneywrestlingclub.com for online camp brochures.
Eagle wrestling is also accepting sponsors for its national team. A team will be competing at the National Duals in Florida in June.
Donation amounts are up to businesses that want to donate, and businesses can get their logo on the team’s shirts with donations.
On top of that, sponsors will be admitted free to the Scholastic Duals Camp Competition at the SHS gym on June 16 at 6 p.m.