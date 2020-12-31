By the time most people read this, it will be 2021, so happy new year to everyone and may this new year be better than 2020.
But with the look ahead to new opportunities, let’s look back to a time not too long ago, the fall of 2020.
Plenty of sports and events played out successfully under pandemic guidelines, and very fortunately, a lot of teams and a lot of schools got to play out their seasons and had minimal games or events postponed.
While there were certainly a lot of highlights that came out of the fall, here are the top three moments/performances that were the very best of the best.
Sam Smith
Sam Smith, a senior cross country runner for Richey-Lambert, finished his high school career in the best way he could have.
He won first place at every cross country meet in the fall, which includes winning the Class C individual state title, while leading the team to top three finishes all year long.
Smith gave a lot of credit for his success to head coach Cesar Mireles and his teammates, who did great all year.
Knowing how humble Smith is and how much of a team player he is, the only thing that could have been better would be if the team placed first too, but they did have a great state performance and placed second as a team.
Smith also has the fastest time in the state for high school, across all classes, with a time of 15:25, according to AthleticNet, and he has the third place time in the top five.
His goal is to compete at the college level, and he has been looking at opportunities to do so.
With his dominance in the cross country season, Smith deserves to be honored as one of the top parts of sports in the fall.
Fairview volleyball
There was never any doubt about how good the Fairview volleyball team was this fall, but when the team fell behind 2-0 in three elimination games in the Eastern C Divisional Tournament, there was some worry about their chances to come back.
Do it once? Sure, that happens fairly often, despite the difficulty.
Do it again? OK, very slim odds of that happening, but it’s not impossible.
A third time? OK, now people start to wonder if the team is more comfortable playing down 2-0.
And yet, Fairview did it. Three times, and twice against higher-seeded teams, the Warriors maintained their composure and won games were it looked like they had no chance.
The impressive run got them to second place in the Divisional, and the team competed at the state tournament by earning second place.
On top of all that, the team came out of quarantine just a shot time before the District 1C and Divisional Tournament, so the streak the team went on has an even higher element of impressiveness to it because of the short time the Warriors had to get back to form.
The run Fairview had to close out the volleyball season was improbable yet very impressive, and because of the Warriors’ ability to overcome all that adversity, they get a spot in the most memorable moments from the fall.
Sidney football
Sidney High School’s football team earned a spot in the playoffs for Class A football, but the road to get there was a challenging one.
The Eagles started the season 1-3, which required them to win their last games to make the postseason. Winning one game to clinch a postseason spot can be hard enough sometimes, but to win three (essentially elimination games) in a row is even tougher.
On top of that, the Eagles had little rest between games, as they had to play three games within a week’s time. One of the games was stuck between two previously-scheduled games as a makeup for a postponement.
On the one hand, the first two games were home games for the Eagles, so they had some home crowd support. On the other hand, one of the games was on the road.
Despite the little time to prepare for the last two games and the road atmosphere for the one game, the Eagles won all three and earned a playoff spot.
Sidney lost in the first round of the playoffs, but they played well in the game and deserved to be there.
They finished the regular season with a 3-1 record, and for the Eagles’ ability to play well and clutch a playoff spot after a challenging week of three games, they get the last spot in the memorable moments of 2020.
Honorable Mentions
Because there were so many great moments in the fall, there are a couple honorable mentions to highlight a couple other moments that stood out.
One of the teams who had a great fall is the Sidney girl’s golf team.
The Lady Eagles capped off a great fall season with a second place team finish at state.
Karly Volk and Sarah Karanjai placed in the top 10 individually, with Volk taking fifth and Karanjai taking seventh.
The team got better as the season went along, and all the golfers who competed at state did well over the two days.
The team gets some spotlight here for their great season and great performance at state.
The other team that will get a nod here is the Richey-Lambert volleyball team.
In a loaded District 1C volleyball conference, Richey-Lambert got overlooked by some, but the Fusion made splashes in the postseason.
In the District 1C Tournament, the Fusion were the seventh seed, but they took down the sixth and fifth seeds to earn the last spot to advance to the Divisional.
Then, in the Divisional, the Fusion nearly took down top-seeded Plentywood and nearly defeated higher-seeded Fairview in some great and competitive games, but they lost those both games 3-2.
The Fusion did defeat Jordan in the Divisional, who was the regular-season second-place team in District 2C.
For the impressive run that the Fusion had as (in most games) an underdog in the postseason, they get some spotlight here as well.
Congratulations and respect should go out to all teams and sports staff for what they accomplished and for making everything possible in the fall, considering the very different circumstances.
Next up in sports are hockey, basketball and wrestling, and more great moments should come in the winter and spring as the new year kicks off.