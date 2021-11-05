A loss in the first round of the Eastern C Divisional volleyball tournament won’t erase the tremendous journey the Savage High School volleyball team embarked on to get there.
Savage faced the top-seeded team from District 1C, Plentywood, in the first round, falling in three sets.
That loss put Savage in the consolation bracket, and a loss in that first consolation game in the morning of Friday, November 5, would end the Lady Warriors’ season.
Before the game on Friday, Nicki Reuter, the head coach of the Savage team, said if the season ends, she just wants it to end on a positive note.
With the way the Lady Warriors have played this postseason so far, it’s hard to imagine they couldn’t stave off elimination or end the season on a high note.
Savage went into the District 1C tournament as the No. 7 seed, tasked with playing two games on the first day of the tournament.
The Lady Warriors defeated MonDak to get into the quarterfinals, and there, despite a loss, they went to five sets against No. 2 Froid/Medicine Lake.
In the consolation bracket, the Lady Warriors had to be near-perfect to not have their season end.
They defeated No. 9 Bainville and No. 6 Richey-Lambert back-to-back. In the game against Richey-Lambert, the Lady Warriors won in a tough, five-set battle.
Then, on the final day, Savage lost to Culbertson but defeated Fairview in three close sets to clinch the last divisional-qualifying spot.
By seeding, Savage was not already a top-five team, so the Lady Warriors had to outlast a few higher seeds to get to this point, which they did.
“It was awesome,” Reuter said about accomplishing that feat.
She said that for being a young team, it showed her players that continually working hard, staying mentally tough and staying positive pays off.
Not only did it show the team that their work paid off, but playing so well against some good teams was a huge confidence booster, Reuter said.
“I’ve been telling them, ‘It’s anybody’s game in the tournament, it’s anybody’s game,’” Reuter said.
Part of being a young team, Reuter said, means enduring some ups and downs, highs and lows, but as one of, if not the, youngest teams in the divisional, Savage has grown a lot this season to get here.
“We’ve been really just focusing, honestly, a lot on our mental game, and because we’re so young and just trying to build that confidence in these younger players, this is going to be the team you see for the next couple years,” Reuter said.
Fundamentally, the team has grown a lot as well. Passing is one thing the Lady Warriors have improved this season, Reuter said, and younger players who have stepped into new roles have also improved a lot.
For a young team, with underclassmen stepping into new roles and making up a majority of the roster, the Lady Warriors have done really well to get to this point.
The district tournament was a huge success for Savage, and it showed the Lady Warriors the culmination of the season’s work to get better, putting them further in the postseason.
Savage had a matchup with Broadus Friday morning. The teams have faced off twice already in the regular season, with Savage playing Broadus close the second time they met, Reuter said.
The winner of the game will stay alive, and the loser’s season will come to an end.