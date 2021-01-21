Any team needs depth to accompany the starters, and the Sidney High School girl's basketball team is getting that production from some of the young talent that graces a lineup where a lot of players can get minutes on the court.
The starting lineup has three juniors and a senior, but in there is one of the younger players that is helping lead the wave of talent coming up in the program: Sophie Peters.
But coming off the bench are sophomores Kendyl Wacha, Leah Entz and Allyson Nentwig, as well as freshman Ella Norby. All of them have contributed this season, and most recently, Entz and Norby were the players of the week at practice.
Both said it feels good to be awarded the honor, and Norby added that it felt good to know that her hard work had been recognized.
In the Lady Eagles' last game against Fergus, Entz was tasked with being the primary ball handler in the last minute for Sidney, as Jenna Anderson and Olivia Schoepp fouled out.
While there were a couple mistakes, Entz did a good job and even made two late free throws to give Sidney the win. She said that she didn't think about how much time was left or anything, she just approached it as simply taking free throws.
The younger players have been playing well all year for Sidney, though, so anything they do the rest of the season shouldn't be surprising.
Peters has been a double-figure scorer in some games for the Eagles, and Entz has taken over the ball handling duties when Anderson has been out of the game.
Norby and Wacha play good minutes as guards/wings, and Nentwig plays down low well when senior Ali Merritt is out of the game.
All of this playing time and experience is helping the younger players get better and start building a foundation for this program for the next couple years.
"It's definitely going to help me out when I'm an upperclassman. I can definitely see us improving as the years go on because some of the same girls will be on the team for the next couple years, so I just hope that we all get better together and that makes our team better," Entz said.
"I agree. I think, because I'm a freshman, it's such a great atmosphere, with all the juniors and (Ali Merritt), I'm able to se and watch what they do and try to be more like them," Norby said.
The upperclassmen have been great to the young players in their development. For Entz, she said that Anderson and herself are like best friends, and Anderson has taught her a lot.
For Norby, coming in as a freshman, the upperclassmen are helping her adjust to a new level of basketball.
She said high school basketball is very different, but all her teammates have been supportive and helpful so far.
Head coach Dan Peters said Norby is a very coachable player.
"When we do stuff, she picks up on it really fast. I think before she's done, probably even by her sophomore year, her basketball IQ is going to be really high," he said.
Of Entz, Peters said she has good skills.
"As far as ball handling, shooting, passing, she's pretty good. She's getting better as she gets more experience," Peters said.
Regarding the younger talent that is already showing itself, Peters said it's exciting and great to see.
"I think it's good that they can contribute now because that will make us a lot better next year and the year after just from the experience they get this year," Peters said.
At the beginning of the season, Peters said that aside from Havre, he believed the conference was going to be pretty open, and so far, his team has been able to pick up a pair of conference wins against Fergus and Custer County.
The Lady Eagles also only narrowly lost to Dawson County on the road.
As the season goes on, winning more games will be crucial for the Lady Eagles to maintain a foothold in the standings, and contributing the whole time, as they already have been, will be the younger players on the team who give the Lady Eagles a lot of depth and production.