Secretary of State Corey Stapleton announced the awarding of 2018 HAVA Election Security Grants to Montana’s counties. Richland County will receive $12,352.24. The funds are part of a federal appropriation to update and improve security in elections. A $750,000 subgrant was made available to all Montana counties to share in the replacement of antiquated voting equipment or to supplement current voting equipment. A listing of each county and its subgrant allocation and required county match is attached.
The grants will help counties buy the new ExpressVote voting system, which will be easier to manage for the election judges and a great benefit to voters with disabilities. The 2019 Montana legislature approved use of the new technology at the request of Secretary Stapleton, who worked with disability groups on the legislation.
“This is a big step in the right direction for counties to upgrade election technology that strengthens Montana’s election security ahead of 2020,” said Stapleton.