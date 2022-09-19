Stefanie Dion Dosch, 50

Stefanie Dion Dosch, 50, of Culbertson, Montana passed away unexpectedly at the Roosevelt Medical Center on Sept 14, 2022.

Stefanie was born on Sept. 22, 1971, in Culbertson, Montana to John Timm and Susan Herness. She was later joined by brothers, Jeremy Timm, Tanner Smith, and Chance Chandler. They were her best friends and shoulders to lean on. She always got a kick out of everyone thinking Jeremy was older than her! She never aged over 29 according to Stef, with a laugh.



