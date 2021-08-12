Salad
- 2 chicken breasts (about 1 lb.), boneless and skinless (or 1 lb. steak)
- Salt (to taste)
- Pepper (to taste)
- Salad base
- 4 c. chopped romaine lettuce
- 1 large avocado, peeled and diced
- 2 c. sliced strawberries
- 1 c. blueberries
- 1/4 c. red onions, chopped or sliced
- 1 c. cherry tomatoes, halved
Dressing
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil (or your favorite oil)
- 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1/4 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. milk
- Pinch of salt and pepper
Place chicken breasts (or steak) on plate and season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat grill to medium heat (approximately 400 F). Place meat on grate over direct heat for four to five minutes each side. Move meat away from the direct heat and cook for an additional five to seven minutes or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the chicken reads 165 F or the steak reaches 145 F. Remove from grill and let rest at least five minutes. Dice the meat and set aside. Prepare dressing by combining ingredients in small mixing bowl or Mason jar. Whisk or shake well to combine. Assemble salads by evenly dividing lettuce, avocado, strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes and onions among four plates. Add diced chicken breast. Drizzle with dressing.
Makes four servings. Using chicken and no added salt, each serving has 370 calories, 20 grams (g) fat, 29 g protein, 20 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber and 75 milligrams sodium.