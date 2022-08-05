There are many reasons to support local vendors and attend local farmers markets. Not only are you able to find fresh produce, but you might also find a unique handmade gift or your new favorite treat. Shopping at your local farmers market also provides benefits, including connecting with vendors, eating and supporting local, strengthening your local economy, and eating fresh.
By taking trips to the local farmers markets, you are getting the opportunity to connect with vendors and visit with them to learn about their products and them as vendors. Farmers markets provide a unique opportunity for you to ask questions directly and learn about where your food and other items are coming from. Shopping at your local market also helps support vendors in your area. By decreasing the costs of packaging, marketing, and shipping, a larger percentage of each food dollar returns to the vendor, which in turn will help strengthen the community and the local economy.
Another reason to support local farmers markets is you are helping reduce the distance your food has to travel. On average, food in the US travels around 1,500 miles to get to our plate. Food from the farmers market travels fewer miles and uses fewer natural resources. Because of the reduction in the distance the food has to travel to get to you, shopping at your local farmers market allows you to enjoy what is in season and at its peak freshness. In addition, you can benefit from the nutrition value of this fresh produce sold at the market.
Did you know that we have a farmers market in Richland County? The Richland County Farmers Market has been in Sidney for more than 25 years and has been in many different locations. However, it has been located in the Richland County Courthouse parking lot, on the corner of 2nd St NW and 2nd Ave NW in Sidney for the past seven years. This year, the farmers market is every Saturday morning now through October 8th, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Now you might be wondering what you can find at the local farmers market? This year vendors at the Richland County Farmers Market have fresh, locally grown produce, handmade items, fresh baked goods, and more. If you are interested in learning more about our local farmers market, you can check out the Facebook page titled Richland County Farmers Market or contact the MSU Extension Richland County Office at 406-433-1206.