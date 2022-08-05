Farmer's Market (copy)

Fresh produce such as zucchini, green onions, beets, lettuce, cabbage, carrots and more are often found at the Richland County Farmers Market.

There are many reasons to support local vendors and attend local farmers markets. Not only are you able to find fresh produce, but you might also find a unique handmade gift or your new favorite treat. Shopping at your local farmers market also provides benefits, including connecting with vendors, eating and supporting local, strengthening your local economy, and eating fresh.

By taking trips to the local farmers markets, you are getting the opportunity to connect with vendors and visit with them to learn about their products and them as vendors. Farmers markets provide a unique opportunity for you to ask questions directly and learn about where your food and other items are coming from. Shopping at your local market also helps support vendors in your area. By decreasing the costs of packaging, marketing, and shipping, a larger percentage of each food dollar returns to the vendor, which in turn will help strengthen the community and the local economy.



