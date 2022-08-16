Scam of the Week file art
Sidney’s Postmaster Barbara Brookie got a surprise this week when she received a text from a clever con artist claiming Brookie had a package that was being held up by the Post Office pending a $3 charge.

“The text says UPS and then you click on a link that goes over to what looks like a very official site for the Post Office,” Brookie said. “What they’re doing is they’re saying to get their package, it’s like we’re holding it hostage and they want $3. They want your credit card number and they want to charge $3 to release the package. And we would never do that.”



