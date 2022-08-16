Sidney’s Postmaster Barbara Brookie got a surprise this week when she received a text from a clever con artist claiming Brookie had a package that was being held up by the Post Office pending a $3 charge.
“The text says UPS and then you click on a link that goes over to what looks like a very official site for the Post Office,” Brookie said. “What they’re doing is they’re saying to get their package, it’s like we’re holding it hostage and they want $3. They want your credit card number and they want to charge $3 to release the package. And we would never do that.”
The page Brookie was taken to was such a clever fake, she almost couldn’t tell the difference between it and the real deal.
“This happened a couple of months ago, but I had never seen the text before,” Brookie said. “Even I had a hard time telling the real thing, so they’re that good. They’ve copied off our insignia and several other things.”
While Brookie did click on the link, she advises folks who receive this text not to do that. Links like this one could potentially lead to a site that will install malware, so she advises to just delete the message and ignore it.
The Post Office will never send you a text requesting credit card or other sensitive information, Brookie added, so that alone should be a red flag. Anyone who is unsure, though, can call the Post Office direct. But use a phone number listed in a legitimate telephone directory, rather than anything listed in the text.
With your credit card information in hand, these would-be thieves undoubtedly won't settle for simply taking $3. They would use it to charge much more than that.
Brookie added that she has already had 20 some odd calls from people asking her about the text. She wants to raise awareness that these texts purporting to represent UPS and the Post Office are fakes, so please post and share this information with your family and friends so they will be in the know.