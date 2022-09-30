U.S. Senator Jon Tester today introduced his bipartisan Biochar Research Network Act, which will establish a national research network to test the impact of biochar across various soil types, application methods, and climates to learn more about its capacity to benefit farmers and the environment.

Tester was joined by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Thune (R-SD), and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in introducing the legislation.



Tags

Load comments