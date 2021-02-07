So much for the argument that people are basically good.
The reality is that people are so far from being good that the thoughts of their hearts are only evil – continually. Genesis 6:5. Man, in stark contrast to God who is holy, is sinful and evil. In the Garden of Eden, we learned that the due penalty for sin was death. In Noah’s story, we learn that God dealt with the sin problem by bringing a great deluge on the earth. The point is that God is holy and cannot and will not abide sin. In the case of the great flood, God judged the sinfulness of the world and sentenced mankind (except for Noah and his family) to death. In fact, the book of Romans declares that death is what sin has earned. Romans 6:23
The idea that God judges sin is no longer in vogue, and it is getting harder to find voices that will declare the truth of God’s holiness and humanity’s need. Yet, God remains holy, and man remains desperately in need of salvation. And that is where Jesus comes in. He did for us what we couldn’t do for ourselves, namely, He bore in His body the marks of our transgressions, literally. When He was accused of sin, and tried on false charges, He never once defended Himself, because He knew that in His conviction and subsequent death, He would be defending you and me!
Because of the sin that has defined us as a race, and the sins that have broken and scarred our lives, we stood condemned before a holy and righteous God and if that was the end of the story, there would be no hope. Psalm 130:3-4 read: “If You, Lord, should mark iniquities, O Lord, who could stand? But there is forgiveness with You, that You may be feared.”
That forgiveness is real, and it is available because Jesus was willing to suffer and to die in our place. What makes that truly remarkable, is the fact that Jesus isn’t just another man, but literally GOD in the flesh. It was GOD who suffered the lashes of my correction. It was GOD who was accused that I might be sheltered from accusation. It was GOD who was humiliated that I may be freed from my shame. It was GOD who died on the tree so that I may live and know the joy of having been redeemed! Christ paid in full the price of my redemption and yours... for as the scripture says, “the LORD... is not willing for any to perish, but for all to come to repentance.” 1 Peter 3:9.
The endurance of Christ won for us the freedom that could not have come from any other source. Our sin is so egregious that it required the blood of Christ, GOD in the flesh to wash them clean. The good news is that anyone who believes this in their hearts and confesses the same with his mouth will be born again, for as Paul told the Roman church “that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; for with the heart a person believes, resulting in righteousness, and with the mouth he confesses, resulting in salvation.” Romans 10:9-10.
It is my sincere hope that you have experienced the grace of God and know this salvation. But if you have not yet, the listen to the Holy Spirit’s call into your heart to believe and be born again!