My friend Tim Ost asked me to join him on the air last week as part of his swan song after 47 years on the air. Forty-seven! Tim doesn't even look 47! When he mentioned there was a retirement party at KOVC in Valley City on Friday, I had to be there. I owe Tim much more than that.
He was my boss and we were roommates in Jamestown from 1980-83, and let's just acknowledge that I was sometimes a renegade. It's the sort of thing that makes for good radio.
And management challenges.
Any radio veteran will tell you that the characters in “WKRP in Cincinnati” were spot on.—the attractive receptionist, the wastoid disc jockey (Johnny Fever), the befuddled general manager, the sleazy salesman, and the geeky newsman.
Tim was our Andy Travis at KQDJ, the unflappable program director, the glue that held us together, although he was not averse to mischief, himself. Like the time he lit News Director Wayne Beyers' copy on fire, forcing an abrupt end to the newscast because the paper had gone up in smoke.
Such incidents aside, Tim's been a consummate pro, as smooth with his staff as he was on the air. After I left Jamestown, my pilgrimages back to the region were invariably marked by Tim's soothing voice on a radio spot on some distant station. His voice was seemingly everywhere. “That's when I knew I was home,” I told him as well-wishers milled about at the radio station.
We pored over an old photo album and shared our best stories that somehow all ended well. I remembered going to bed one night with Tim immobilized in his favorite overstuffed chair, beer up to the very edge of the tilted mug in his hand. Eight hours later he was still in the same position. He hadn't spilled a drop.
I had some of those moments myself. I didn't always arrive at the studio for my morning show in fighting trim, but I was generally responsible. Generally. However, sometimes circumstances get you, and since the Statute of Limitations has probably expired on this one, I felt compelled to confess this story to Tim.
Let me preface this by saying, I wasn't exactly the Johnny Fever of the staff but at times I suppose I was a reasonable facsimile. Anyway, I had a Saturday off while Tim was on the air, so I decided—and I promise, Mom, this was not a regular occurrence—to expand my mind. With hallucinogenics.
A word of advice to those who might find themselves in similar circumstances. Don't answer the phone! I did, and it was Tim. He'd taken ill, and could I come down and cover his shift?
Whoa. “What was I going to say,” I told Tim and the others sitting at the table. “Geez, Tim, I can't because I'm tripping balls?” Tim's shook his head, smiling, as I continued. He probably wasn't all that surprised. I still remember cueing up Barry Manilow in that altered state, which was pretty dang freaky.
I wasn't even the most high-maintenance disc jockey. Bob Booker, who preceded me on the morning show, once threw a chair against the wall where it stuck. The hole was still there in the studio when I moved on to Denver.
What I remember best about working with Tim was his compassion. He took on an intern, Glenn, from the Anne Carlsen School, and put me in charge, but Tim and I took turns walking with Glenn on his daily arduous journey up about a million stairs to the second floor of the old White Drug Building.
My brother Mike has Williams Syndrome and as the oldest I often demanded more of him because I thought that everyone else was going too soft. That's how I approached Glenn, and in the beginning the poor guy was stuck everyday filing records, a dusty and boring endeavor. Until Tim stepped in and turned Glenn loose in the production studio where he could play radio to his heart's content.
It was the right call. He made a lifetime friend in Glenn, and they still talk on the phone regularly. Glenn calls me occasionally, too. That speaks to Tim's heart.
He's what I call a foxhole friend, one of those rare individuals you can count on despite the separation of time and distance. Some folks just make the world a better place.