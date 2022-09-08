TBENDER MUG

Tony Bender

It’s a mile west of Haynes, North Dakota, past railroad tracks that stretch across a gravel road until they merge into steel dots in the distance. Then, bumpity-bump, over a plank crossing, past an algae-green creek. The cemetery was in a pasture, a shorn wheat field to the southeast, another awaiting a barber to the west. Net-wrapped bales pimpled the landscape.

Stubble rattled beneath my low-slung coupe. Grasshoppers. Buttes. Wind towers. Wind.



