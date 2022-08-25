Billy Holland mugshot

God has been stirring me for the last several years to realize there are many levels in our relationship with Him and that we are to be continually progressing through the stations of the tabernacle on our way to the holy of holies. He desires to give everyone a personal revelation to become more spiritually sensitive, to hear His voice, along with His wisdom to know what is right and wrong. To develop an awareness of His presence, we must invest our time meditating on His word, praying, and interceding in the secret place of intimacy with Him.

How can we know Him or what He is saying if we do not talk and walk with Him? To advance in our spiritual journey and become stronger spiritual warriors, we must have the discernment to recognize spirits and a correct interpretation of His written word. In this hour, we are being exposed to constant deception and as we continue moving forward, our ability to know good from evil will be the difference between life and death. God’s grace is the opportunity to abandon our will so that we can embrace His.



