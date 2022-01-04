(Editor’s note: The date listed is the publication date and not necessarily the date the event occurred.)
JANUARY 10Gianforte will rescind mask mandateMontana Governor Greg Gianforte announced plans to end the state’s mask mandate but said a number of benchmarks must be met prior to rescinding the requirement.
First, more vaccine must be distributed to vulnerable populations and secondly, the legislature must deliver protections from lawsuits for businesses, schools, and churches that faithfully follow the state’s new guidance.
“I hope to do this in weeks not months,” Gianforte said. “We will keep you posted.” Gianforte took care to stress, in making the announcement that he will repeal the mask mandate, that he himself will continue to wear a mask, and that he still encourages others to do the same. He just believes that using incentives and promoting personal responsibility will be more effective in getting people to comply with public health guidance to wear a mask. “We want to publish very clear guidelines on how (businesses) can keep employees and customers safe,” he added. “We will do that in the coming days, and what we want to do is give these organizations some confidence that if they follow these publicly provided guidelines, they will be protected from lawsuits.”
FEBRUARY 14Montana’s mask mandate liftedA month after announcing the mask mandate would be lifted, Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a COVID19 shield law and said he is lifting the statewide mask mandate. The governor did state he would continue to wear a mask and encouraged others to as well whenever social distancing is not possible.
In rescinding the mask mandate, Gianforte suggested incentives will be stronger and more practical than mandates at gaining compliance with CDC guidance to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
He added that local jurisdictions may still impose their own mask mandates, even though the state will no longer have one. “We will continue to provide incentives for protecting the health and safety of Montanans, and we will employ personal responsibility,” Gianforte said. “We are not out of the woods yet. I will continue to wear a mask and I encourage all Montanans to do the same, to protect their loved ones and their neighbors.”
Democratic party leaders, meanwhile, panned the move to drop the mask mandate. “Despite touting his commitment to vaccinating Montana’s most vulnerable before lifting his mask mandate, Governor Gianforte is now going back on his word and endangering the health and safety of those he has a duty to protect,” Minority Leaders Sen. Jill Cohenour and Rep. Kim Abbott said. “By passing the buck on public health, Governor Gianforte is putting Montana businesses and workers in an impossible position and undercutting our economic recovery. Montanans deserve better.”
During his press conference, Gianforte acknowledged the infection of 96,000 Montanans with COVID-19 as well as the deaths of more than 1,300 people, and said it has been a serious crisis, from both a public health and an economic standpoint. “Montanans have had to close their business,” Gianforte said. “Montanans have lost their jobs. Montanans have lost their paychecks. Through all of it, Montanans have been resilient.” Gianforte said the bill he’s signing into law will only protect providers from lawsuits when they are making good faith efforts to protect people from coronavirus and following public health guidelines.
MARCH 10Eagles wrestling wins 12th state title, fourth straightIn winning their fourth straight state title, the Sidney/Fairview wrestling team has been hailed as the greatest team in school history.
For starters, the senior group on this team has now been part of four straight team championships after blowing out opposing teams at the Class A State Tournament in Miles City on Saturday, winning the team’s 12th title in program history.
“Yeah I’ll give them that title,” said Sidney head coach Guy Melby. “They did everything we asked them to, and I mean everything, without falter. They were lifting every day and getting after it, so hell yeah.”
The seniors helped set the team points record at 340 in their title run last year, and in their four years, they have only lost one match. This isn’t even including the non-seniors on the team, like junior Aden Graves, who has now won an individual title in all three of his years, or like sophomore Owen Lonski, who is a perfect 2-0 in state title matches now.
Senior Brodey Skogen, who on Saturday won his second straight individual title in the heavyweight class, was extremely confident in this team being the best ever, going so far as to say this team could beat past teams head-to-head.
Admittedly, he does understand that those are fighting words to his predecessors. “Oh yeah, definitely they’re going to want to dual me after this,” he said with a laugh.
Dylan Lutz, another senior who became a back-to-back placer by taking third Saturday, said that what the team did by winning a fourth straight was legendary. “This is probably the best high school wrestling team the state of Montana has ever seen. That’s not being cocky, that’s not being overly abrupt, that’s just true, and to be apart of something like that is amazing,” Lutz said.
Four day trial ends with jury finding Stincheld’s termination by the city was justifiedFormer Sidney police officer Robert Stinchfield sued the department and the city for wrongful termination after being fired but the jury did not agree with Stinchfield’s claims, absolving the city of any wrongdoing.
After a four-day trial, the jury deliberated for about two hours before returning a verdict stating the city of Sidney did not wrongfully terminate Stinchfield.
Stinchfield had filed a lawsuit against the city in January 2020 citing wrongful termination and seeking compensation of $82,701, the maximum the state would allow.
The trial began on Tuesday, April 13. The trial began with the selection of jurors followed by Stinchfield testifying on his own behalf, stating his firing was not consistent with the city’s employee manual. The former officer also talked about some of the training and disciplinary actions that occurred while he was with the department.
A number of witnesses were called, including Mayor Rick Norby, former police chief Frank DiFonzo, Police Chief Mark Kraft and other officers within the department.
In closing arguments, William D’Afton (Stinchfield’s attorney) made an impassioned plea for the jury to “give Robbie justice” and to send a message to the city by finding Stinchfield had been wrongfully terminated, now citing a plot by Kammerzell to get the job at Billings that had been offered to Stinchfield. The trial also included video depositions as well as body cam footage of Stinchfield while responding to calls. Gerry P. Fagan, attorney for the city, asked the jury to weigh the actual facts in the case rather than be distracted by failed attempts by the plaintiff’s attorney to portray the termination as a vendetta by either Kraft or Kammerzell or failure to follow policy.
After a brief deliberation, which included lunch, the jury found in favor of the city.
MAY 5Area firefighters battle blaze for two daysWhile most area residents spent the the weekend outdoors enjoying springlike weather, area firefighters spent their weekend battling a large blaze in northern Richland County.
The Charlie Creek fire started on Friday at around 1 p.m. on the north side of the Missouri River just south of Brockton in the Cottonwood River bottom and quickly spread south, crossing into Richland County. The fire moved into the Charlie Creek drainage between CR 316 and CR 321.
Crews not only battled the fire on Saturday but weather as well with temperatures in the mid-80s and winds up to 30 mph. Multiple resources from both Roosevelt and Richland counties, oil field workers and residents responded to the blaze.
Firefighters continued to fight the fire into the night as it continued to burn along the river and crossing the river at some locations. Late Friday night firefighters believed the Charlie Creek fire was starting to be contained but found new life on Saturday morning, aided once again by temperatures reaching the mid-80s and steady winds.
The fire jumped CR 321 briefly but residents contained the blaze to a small area at that location until Sidney’s big grass fire unit arrived to help.
The fire was finally brought under control around 5 : 30 p.m. on Saturday
JUNE 13Richland County hit with high winds, possible tornadoSevere weather moved through Richland County on Tuesday night causing widespread damage and again on Thursday, this time causing even more damage. A number of areas were without power for several hours and residents of Fairview were without power until after noon on Wednesday.
Severe weather, including at least one tornado photographed by a number of area residents, swept through the area on Thursday knocking out power to an ever larger area.
As of Friday morning power outages included Sidney, Fairview, Savage, Glendive, Lambert, Bainville, Miles City, Williston and Wishek. Montana Dakota Utilities still had 3,511 customers without power on Friday morning. A Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative representative would only say the company was working to restore power as quickly as possible. A post on the LYREC Facebook page stated, “To give you an idea of how catastrophic the storm that just came through was, the crews have reported at least 100 poles are down on the 3 phase line (or over 6 miles) north of Lambert.” The post said this was just one of several outages.
Most businesses in the Sidney area were closed on Friday and the Sidney Herald was forced to relocate to the Williston Herald offices on Friday in order to prepare for Sunday’s edition.
While National Weather Service officials ruled out a tornado on Tuesday, a number of residents provided photos to the Sidney Herald of a tornado on Thursday. A number of photos provided to the Sidney Herald as well as video confirmed Thursday’s tornado.
The damage on Tuesday was determined to be a result of straightline winds. Straight-line wind is wind that comes out of a thunderstorm. If these winds meet or exceed 58 miles per hours then the storm is classified as severe by the National Weather Service. These winds are produced by the downward momentum in the downdraft region of a thunderstorm.
Grant Hicks of the Glasgow office of the National Weather Service said a Fairview resident measured the top speed of the wind at 84 mph and the straight-line wind occurred at approximately 12:10 a.m. Thursday’s tornado would be the first tornado in Richland County since 2016 according to online statistics.