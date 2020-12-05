The ice is getting hard and the fish are getting hangry. They will be just waiting for your lures to come along for a tasty, long, winter’s snack.
However, before you head for the “hard” waters of the winter season, there are just a few things to remember, so that your legendary ice-fishing adventures don’t become the stuff of a terrible nightmare instead.
1. Be familiar with the water body you plan to fish or recreate on. Before you leave the house, tell someone where you plan to go, and when you plan to return. While you’re on the ice, pay close attention to changing conditions If there’s even a slight doubt about continued safety, get off the ice immediately. Nothing will be worth a fall into frigid water during a MonDak winter.
2. Blue or clear ice is usually hard. Gray, opaque, dark, porous spots on the ice, however, can indicate weak, soft areas. Ice tends to thin near shorelines. Springs, gas pockets, sunken islands can also cause thinner ice. Watch for pressure ridges as well. These are areas where the ice has cracked and heaved due to expansion from freezing. Test ice ahead of you with an ice spud bar or an auger, and carry a pair of ice picks to pull yourself out if you do fall in.
3. Lakes and ponds don’t freeze uniformly all over. Some ponds may have windmills that aerate water for fish survival, and the ice will be thinner near these areas. You want to make sure there's at least 4 inches of solid ice before stepping out onto it. For a snowmobile or ATV, you want at least 7 inches. It's not recommended to take cars, trucks and SUVs on the ice, but if you do so anyway, make sure there’s at least 10 inches for a small car, or 12 inches for trucks and SUVs. Avoid rivers and streams altogether. Moving water beneath them wears ice away, weakening it.
4. Remember that no ice is ever 100 percent safe. Consider weather changes during the previous 24 hours and how that might affect the ice safety. The least safe ice is generally early and late in the season when the weather is warmer and less predictable. Make sure you know what to do if you fall in. For a video of what to do, visit online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gOW8ZaYqHA.
5. It’s a good idea to wear a life jacket and carry a throwable flotation device when you go ice-fishing. You want to dress warmly, but practically. Some ice-fishing jackets are designed to provide buoyancy to keep you afloat if you fall in. If you are taking a dog with you to ice fish, make sure to keep it on a leash. Many people have gotten into trouble trying to rescue their dog. Never leave children or pets on the ice unsupervised.