1. A ceramic gnome painting class will take place at the MonDak Heritage Center on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. In this pottery glazing class, each participant will get to paint their own pair of ceramic gnomes. All ages welcome. Tuition $30 for non-members, and $25 for MDHC members.
2. The grand opening of Emersyn Lane, a children’s boutique above Meraki, will be Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
3. Also on Saturday, Oct. 12, is a MedSpa Fall Social, Meadowlark Public House upper room, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. Dr. Shari Twigg, board certified in aesthetic medicine, will be discussing the benefits of micro-needling including live demonstrations. Stop by and enjoy a morning of exclusive offers on treatments, spectacular specials on skincare products, and a chance to win fabulous door prizes. Hot beverages, pastries and fresh fruit will be served.
4. Community day of service will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Members of the Sidney Ward invite the community to join with them in a Day of Service to the City of Sidney, followed by a soup potluck at the church. Bret and Lorraine Allen have been working with George Bieble and the Parks & Recreation board to come up with a list of various projects around the city that community residents can help with.
5. On Sunday, Oct. 13, is the St. Matthew’s fall dinner, Parish Center, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. Cost is $12 per plate, children under 6 eat free.