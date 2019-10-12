1St. Matthew’s Parish Center will host a fall dinner on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Cost is $12 per plate, children under 6 eat free.
2Richland Red Hatters meet for lunch at the Elks Lodge on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Monday, Oct. 14, to Sylvia at 798-3882 or Margaret at 488-4613.
3Miss Penny’s Creations will be painting a Hocus Pocus-themed picture at Meadowlark Public House on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for students. Fifty percent of proceeds will be donated to the Eagle Foundation.
4On Thursday, Oct. 17, Ken Duvall will host training for mental health services and referrals, as well as building community partnerships from 9 a.m. — 3 pm., VFW in Sidney. RSVP at cctpatvfwsidneymtoct19.eventbrite.com.
5Yellowstone River Rats Walleye Tournament begins Friday, Oct. 18, at Richland Park in Sidney with a andatory rules meeting at 6:15 p.m. Entry fee is $100 per two-person team with a maximum of 30 teams. Take off is Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:45 a.m., return 4:30 p.m. Fishing hours are 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.