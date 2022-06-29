The Fourth of July on Sunday will bring families closer together, for barbecue, fun, and fireworks. But, with fireworks, there are a few rules for the safety and overall enjoyment of the holiday that should be observed in Williston.
First and foremost, before using fireworks it is important to check whether there are any burn bans in effect. If the fire danger for Williams County is very high or extreme, and/or there is a red flag warning, that means a burn ban will be in effect. Burning of all kinds is prohibited in that case, including but not limited to campfires, bonfires, recreational fires, and fireworks.
On Wednesday, Williams, Divide, and McKenzie County showed as moderate on the fire danger scale, based on the map produced by the North Dakota Fire Council, which is online at https://tinyurl.com/4yyz5nz3.
The page linked above includes a link to the Red Flag Warning map, a list of exemptions, and a list of contacts with area fire departments for more questions.
Here are a few other things to know about lighting fireworks in Williston:
Fireworks can be sold from Monday, June 27, 2022 through Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Fireworks can be set off beginning July 4, 2022 until 1:00 am on July 5, 2022.
Fireworks are not permitted on Williston Parks and Recreation District or City of Williston property.
Please be respectful of your neighbors.
Violations of the city’s ordinance carries a $250 fine.
For complete details on fireworks in the city limits of Williston, refer to Ordinance No. 966, Ordinance No. 1074, 1-23-2018 $ 8-13, online at http://bit.ly/37mYWQJ .
Regardless of any ordinances, it is always important to keep safety first and foremost when using any fireworks. According to the National Fire Protection Agency, more than 19,000 fires are started from fireworks alone each year, and more than 9,000 people end up in the hospital emergency room due to fireworks accidents. Of those, 44 percent of the injuries are severe burns.
When using fireworks, you should keep a fire extinguisher on standby. Stay away from lit fuses, and properly dispose of any spent fireworks.
Avoid setting of fireworks in areas with trees, grass, etc. Look for areas that are open, flat and do not contain flammable materials.
Be respectful of neighbors and collect any refuse that lands on neighboring or public properties.